Carrie Fisher Dies: Mark Hamill 'Devastated,' Plus More Reactions

In the wake of Carrie Fisher’s death on Tuesday, the iconic actress is being remembered by those who loved and worked with her on screens both big and small.

Fisher’s mother, Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds, posted this touching message to her fans on Facebook:

Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carries Mother

Fisher’s half-sister, actress Joely Fisher (Ellen, ‘Til Death) posted a photo of the two of them on Twitter, along with a remembrance saying “the earth is off its axis today… how dare you take her away from us”:

Breaking my silence with a broken 💔 heart…the Unfathomable loss…the earth is off its axis today…how dare you take her away from us pic.twitter.com/fUHwsHRwyy — Joely Fisher (@MsJoelyFisher) December 27, 2016

Mark Hamill, who famously co-starred opposite Fisher in the Star Wars films, initially had “no words” to express his grief, but later described her passing as “downright heartbreaking”:

It’s never easy to lose such a vital, irreplaceable member of the family, but this is downright heartbreaking. Carrie was one-of-a-kind who belonged to us all- whether she liked it or not. She was OUR Princess, damn it, & the actress who played her blurred into one gorgeous, fiercely independent & ferociously funny, take-charge woman who took our collective breath away. Determined & tough, but with a vulnerability that made you root for her & want her to succeed & be happy. She played such a crucial role in my professional & personal life, & both would have been far emptier without her. I am grateful for the laughter, the wisdom, the kindness & even the bratty, self-indulgent crap my beloved space-twin gave me through the years. Thanks Carrie. I love you, mh

Fisher’s other main Star Wars co-star, Harrison Ford, released the following statement:

Carrie was one-of-a-kind…brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely…My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her Mother Debbie, her brother Todd, and her many friends. We will all miss her.

Star Wars creator George Lucas, meanwhile, noted that, “Carrie and I have been friends most of our adult lives,” before adding, “She was extremely smart; a talented actress, writer and comedienne with a very colorful personality that everyone loved. In Star Wars, she was our great and powerful princess — feisty, wise and full of hope in a role that was more difficult than most people might think. My heart and prayers are with Billie, Debbie, and all Carrie’s family, friends and fans. She will be missed by all.”

Star Wars: The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams posted a handwritten tribute to Fisher on Twitter, calling her “just as brilliant and beautiful, tough and wonderful, incisive and funny as you could imagine”:

The official Star Wars Twitter account quoted Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, who called Fisher “Princess Leia to the world, but a special friend to all of us”:

"She was Princess Leia to the world but a special friend to all of us. We will miss her dearly." -Kathleen Kennedy https://t.co/E96OuqnFQL pic.twitter.com/lr0rm0sRxc — Star Wars (@starwars) December 27, 2016

Fisher’s The Force Awakens co-star Daisy Ridley said in a statement:

Devastated at this monumental loss. How lucky we all are to have known her, and how awful that we have to say goodbye.

Tina Fey, who appeared opposite Fisher on an episode of 30 Rock, released the following statement:

Carrie Fisher meant a lot to me. Like many women my age, Princess Leia occupies about sixty percent of my brain at any given time. But Carrie’s honest writing and her razor-sharp wit were an even greater gift. I feel so lucky that I got to meet her. I’m very sad she is gone.

Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane is also weighing in, calling Fisher “smart, funny, talented [and] surprising.” (She recurred on the Fox comedy as the voice of Angela, Peter’s supervisor at the Pawtucket Brewery.)

Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) December 27, 2016

Michael Rosenbaum, who worked with Fisher on an episode of The WB’s Smallville, credits the actress for inspiring his love of writing:

You were an exceptional human being @carrieffisher !You got me to start writing & to start giving less of a shit! I will miss you immensely! pic.twitter.com/AGLvPJYKAI — Michael Rosenbaum (@mrosenbaum711) December 27, 2016

Sally Field, who worked with Fisher on the movie Soapdish, wrote:

NOOOOOOOO!!!! Not Carrie too. Brave, fearless, endlessly smart and always funny….CARRIE. noooooooooo. — Sally Field (@realmommagump) December 27, 2016

I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn't. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad. — Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels3PO) December 27, 2016

I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today! — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 27, 2016

There are no words for this loss. Carrie was the brightest light in every room she entered. I will miss her dearly. pic.twitter.com/GgIeYGeMt9 — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) December 27, 2016

Carrie was brilliant, funny and talented. Sending huge love be to her mom, her daughter, Billie and her many friends — mia farrow (@MiaFarrow) December 27, 2016

Bob Iger, chairman and CEO, The Walt Disney Company, on Carrie Fisher's passing: pic.twitter.com/syIhNC5ULa — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) December 27, 2016

ALWAYS HUMOROUS, ALWAYS ELOQUENT, CARRIE FISHER'S CONTRIBUTION TO POP CULTURE ICONOGRAPHY & GENDER POLITICS WILL NOT BE FORGOTTEN #RIPCARRIE pic.twitter.com/vl3bQg66cM — Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) December 27, 2016

Four days prior to her death, Fisher suffered a heart attack during a flight from London to Los Angeles. How will you remember Fisher? Drop a comment with your own tributes below.