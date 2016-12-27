Carrie Fisher Dies: Mark Hamill 'Devastated,' Plus More Reactions

In the wake of Carrie Fisher’s death on Tuesday, the iconic actress is being remembered by those who loved and worked with her on screens both big and small.
Fisher’s mother, Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds, posted this touching message to her fans on Facebook:
Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carries Mother
Fisher’s half-sister, actress Joely Fisher (Ellen, ‘Til Death) posted a photo of the two of them on Twitter, along with a remembrance saying “the earth is off its axis today… how dare you take her away from us”:
Mark Hamill, who famously co-starred opposite Fisher in the Star Wars films, initially had “no words” to express his grief, but later described her passing as “downright heartbreaking”:
It’s never easy to lose such a vital, irreplaceable member of the family, but this is downright heartbreaking. Carrie was one-of-a-kind who belonged to us all- whether she liked it or not. She was OUR Princess, damn it, & the actress who played her blurred into one gorgeous, fiercely independent & ferociously funny, take-charge woman who took our collective breath away. Determined & tough, but with a vulnerability that made you root for her & want her to succeed & be happy. She played such a crucial role in my professional & personal life, & both would have been far emptier without her. I am grateful for the laughter, the wisdom, the kindness & even the bratty, self-indulgent crap my beloved space-twin gave me through the years. Thanks Carrie. I love you, mh
Fisher’s other main Star Wars co-star, Harrison Ford, released the following statement:
Carrie was one-of-a-kind…brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely…My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her Mother Debbie, her brother Todd, and her many friends. We will all miss her.
Star Wars creator George Lucas, meanwhile, noted that, “Carrie and I have been friends most of our adult lives,” before adding, “She was extremely smart; a talented actress, writer and comedienne with a very colorful personality that everyone loved. In Star Wars, she was our great and powerful princess — feisty, wise and full of hope in a role that was more difficult than most people might think. My heart and prayers are with Billie, Debbie, and all Carrie’s family, friends and fans. She will be missed by all.”
Star Wars: The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams posted a handwritten tribute to Fisher on Twitter, calling her “just as brilliant and beautiful, tough and wonderful, incisive and funny as you could imagine”:
The official Star Wars Twitter account quoted Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, who called Fisher “Princess Leia to the world, but a special friend to all of us”:
Fisher’s The Force Awakens co-star Daisy Ridley said in a statement:
Devastated at this monumental loss. How lucky we all are to have known her, and how awful that we have to say goodbye.
Tina Fey, who appeared opposite Fisher on an episode of 30 Rock, released the following statement:
Carrie Fisher meant a lot to me. Like many women my age, Princess Leia occupies about sixty percent of my brain at any given time. But Carrie’s honest writing and her razor-sharp wit were an even greater gift. I feel so lucky that I got to meet her. I’m very sad she is gone.
Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane is also weighing in, calling Fisher “smart, funny, talented [and] surprising.” (She recurred on the Fox comedy as the voice of Angela, Peter’s supervisor at the Pawtucket Brewery.)
Michael Rosenbaum, who worked with Fisher on an episode of The WB’s Smallville, credits the actress for inspiring his love of writing:
Sally Field, who worked with Fisher on the movie Soapdish, wrote:
Scroll down for more reactions from Fisher’s co-stars, loved ones and general admirers in the industry:
Four days prior to her death, Fisher suffered a heart attack during a flight from London to Los Angeles. How will you remember Fisher? Drop a comment with your own tributes below.
RIP Princess Leia! You are now one with the Force. :(
Very sad. I was just watching the force awakens again last night. I dunno If it’s because I just lost my mother a couple weeks ago but this one hits hard. 2016 has no chill.
This year is just too much. Since Christmas the celeb deaths are non-stop.
They been dying the whole year
Can we please get through New Years without another loss. It’s just been relentless.
Odds are we can squeeze in another one, unfortunately…..
I’m heartbroken.
I for one will be glad to say goodbye to 2016
RIP Princess Leia. LET THE FORCE BE WITH HER…ALWAYS :-(
Such a wonderful lady this is heartbreaking
I was hugely influenced by Carrie Fischer portraying Princess Lea. RIP. She was the petite Priestess- Princess with a smart mouth, hanging out with rebels, could handle a blaster, didn’t have to be a dude to be strong, killed Jabba not armed in full armor but in a bikini, with her bare hands ( hell yes), she didn’t care about your rules, and she did not apologize, yet she was beautiful, loving, vulnerable, admitted being scared and not afraid of furry creatures. sigh. poor Carrie. She had a rough life as a woman and an actress. Her struggle with addictions, and relationships, and Hollywood. Still, she showed moxie and Carrie too is a goddess now.
Saying goodbye to a contemporary, even not known personally, is so hard. Carrie was to me, a brilliant, witty, funny and gifted actress, writer, and advocate. Love and prayers for her great spirit, and to her family.
So very sad to hear this. My youngest two children are boy-girl twins, and they were named by their oldest brother who was 6 in 1998 (when they were born), and totally devoted to all things Star Wars. So, yes, they are named “Luke” and “Leah” (we spell it differently). Her portrayal of a fierce, intelligent woman has affected all of 6 of us, from dad, mom, two boys and two girls.
Her impact on our lives, even from afar, has been great, and we are all so saddened to lose her. But our remote grief, is nothing compared to her family and friends. Our prayers are with them.
RIP, Carrie.
Your Texas Fans
R I P
part of childhood has died. that hug at end of the forse awakens with chewie and han sola is like them saying bye to charactors and us as fans
She will always be my princess …
Saw every movie and show she made
Won my heart
To her family I send my prayers and my God give you all the stranth to over come this pain … RIP my princess
#truestarwarsfans
I come from the era where I had two strong women who were my role models and mentors: Carrie Fisher and Linda Carter. I am so devastated to have lost one of them.
This is absolutely devastating…. considering that I didn’t personally know her, it still feels as tho I have lost a friend.
We all love her now more than ever. She is alive with in The Force now, but I am still heartbroken. :(
May she rest in the eternal force of peace. #RIPCARRIE
So sad. Thank you TVLine for posting these tributes. Mark Hamill is right, she belonged to all of us and we all mourn her passing in our own way.
We’ve lost so many great talents this year, but this one feels like family. It’s like a wound that’s never quite going to heal, and right now it’s completely raw and painful.
I’m speechless…
May her loved ones one day find some tiny, tiny bit of solace in knowing how much she meant to the world. RIP, Princess Carrie.