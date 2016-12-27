Star Wars' Carrie Fisher Dead at 60

Carrie Fisher, best known for playing Princess Leia in the Star Wars films, has died four days after suffering a sudden heart attack; she was 60 years old.

Fisher was felled by a massive heart attack on Friday during a flight from London to Los Angeles. “It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” read a statement from family spokesperson Simon Halls. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Actress Anna Akana, who was also on the flight, noted that Fisher wasn’t breathing for “10 minutes or so” after the attack. Once the plane landed in Los Angeles, paramedics performed CPR on Fisher for 15 minutes before getting a pulse. They then rushed her to nearby UCLA Medical Center, where she was placed on a ventilator. Hours later, Fisher was moved from the emergency room to the Intensive Care Unit, her brother, Todd Fisher, told our sister site Variety.

Fisher shot to international fame as Princess Leia in the 1977 blockbuster Star Wars and reprised the role in 1980’s The Empire Strikes Back and 1983’s Return of the Jedi. She returned to the franchise as Leia in last year’s The Force Awakens. She also had memorable film roles in When Harry Met Sally… (as Sally’s friend Marie) and The Blues Brothers (as Jake’s gun-toting ex-girlfriend).

She had an extensive career on TV as well, with appearances as herself on Sex and the City and The Big Bang Theory, along with roles on Entourage, 30 Rock and Smallville. In recent years, she voiced Peter’s boss Angela on Fox’s Family Guy and played Rob’s mother Mia on Amazon’s UK comedy Catastrophe. (Fisher was reportedly shooting an episode of Catastrophe in London before Friday’s flight back to L.A.)

Fisher was also an accomplished writer, penning the semi-autobiographical novel Postcards From the Edge, based on her relationship with her mother, movie star Debbie Reynolds. She also wrote the screenplay for the Postcards film, starring Meryl Streep, and worked for years as a highly paid script doctor in Hollywood, doing uncredited polishes on everything from Lethal Weapon 3 to The Wedding Singer.