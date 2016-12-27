Star Wars' Carrie Fisher Dead at 60

Carrie Fisher, best known for playing Princess Leia in the Star Wars films, has died four days after suffering a sudden heart attack; she was 60 years old.
Fisher was felled by a massive heart attack on Friday during a flight from London to Los Angeles. “It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” read a statement from family spokesperson Simon Halls. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”
Actress Anna Akana, who was also on the flight, noted that Fisher wasn’t breathing for “10 minutes or so” after the attack. Once the plane landed in Los Angeles, paramedics performed CPR on Fisher for 15 minutes before getting a pulse. They then rushed her to nearby UCLA Medical Center, where she was placed on a ventilator. Hours later, Fisher was moved from the emergency room to the Intensive Care Unit, her brother, Todd Fisher, told our sister site Variety.
Fisher shot to international fame as Princess Leia in the 1977 blockbuster Star Wars and reprised the role in 1980’s The Empire Strikes Back and 1983’s Return of the Jedi. She returned to the franchise as Leia in last year’s The Force Awakens. She also had memorable film roles in When Harry Met Sally… (as Sally’s friend Marie) and The Blues Brothers (as Jake’s gun-toting ex-girlfriend).
She had an extensive career on TV as well, with appearances as herself on Sex and the City and The Big Bang Theory, along with roles on Entourage, 30 Rock and Smallville. In recent years, she voiced Peter’s boss Angela on Fox’s Family Guy and played Rob’s mother Mia on Amazon’s UK comedy Catastrophe. (Fisher was reportedly shooting an episode of Catastrophe in London before Friday’s flight back to L.A.)
Fisher was also an accomplished writer, penning the semi-autobiographical novel Postcards From the Edge, based on her relationship with her mother, movie star Debbie Reynolds. She also wrote the screenplay for the Postcards film, starring Meryl Streep, and worked for years as a highly paid script doctor in Hollywood, doing uncredited polishes on everything from Lethal Weapon 3 to The Wedding Singer.
SOB!!! Will this never stop!!
Well this bloody sucks :( R.I.P Carrie Fisher <33 love & thoughts to her family
OK… Now we have a reason to stay up till midnight New Year’s Eve… so we can watch 2016 die…
It was as if a million voices cried out suddenly in terror… and were suddenly silenced.
Very well said – you found the words I wish I could’ve
She was just on The Graham Norton Show and on 8 out of 10 Cats in the past month. It’s strange how someone can die or suffer a setback in the blink of an eye. This year cannot end soon enough.
Unfortunately, the most common symptom of a heart attack is sudden death.
A terrible loss; she was a great talent and advocate for mental health care. She’ll be missed.
Also, the forced extreme dieting the Star Wars people put her on in the last few years undoubtedly contributed to this degradation of her heart health.
Seeing her young face on Rogue 1 gave me the biggest smile. I am sorry to see her go, RIP Carrie.
I wish we cared about the innocent people in Syria this much.
So strange to have seen her young again in Rogue One just days before her heart attack. And that’s the way I’ll always picture her. To me she’ll forever be Leia.
I was afraid of this. Although she was revived, she went too long without oxygen. RIP Carrie.
I felt the same way plus they also said she was intubated so the prognosis wasn’t good to start with. When her mother, Debbie Reynolds tweeted that she was stable I figured that they were just trying to get everyone there to say their goodbyes.
This is so sad. 60 is way to young for anyone to cross over. RIP Carrie Fisher, may God Bless you and thank you for the memories. Prince, Bowie, George Michael now Carrie…God bless them all..
I know she was known for her role in Star Wars, but my second favorite appearance of hers was her 30 rock appearance.
My favorite is the homicidal ex-fiance in The Blues Brothers. She was wonderful.
For anyone who subscribes to HBO, her one woman show, “Wishful Drinking” is available for streaming on HBO GO.
Praying for Debbie. No mother wants to lose their child at any age.