Arrow's New Promo Is So Oddly Spoilery, We Hesitated to Share It

Perhaps the tagline here should be “The Spoilers Are Deafening”?

A newly released promo for the return of The CW’s Arrow (on Jan. 25) reveals so much about one of the midseason finale’s bombshells, the part of me that prefers to preserve surprises was inclined to pretend it doesn’t exist. And yet here we are.

RELATEDArrow Tragedy Will Push Felicity to a Darker, ‘Morally Questionable’ Place

Yes, it’s the quiet final week of December, and that’s undoubtedly one reason to pass it along (courtesy of the industrious folks at YouTube’s Television Promos channel) and “stir the waters.” But also, to ignore it would compromise any teasers I have been holding into regarding Laurel Lance’s seeming return. Such as:

“[Seeing Laurel] is something that will draw Oliver’s focus for a bit, coming into the New Year,” co-showrunner Wendy Mericle told me as part of our in-depth midseason preview.

Will it be more than he can handle in the wake of his unwitting role in Billy Malone’s death, or could it be a tiny ray of sunshine at the end of an extremely cloudy day? “It’s a little of both,” Mericle answers. “It’s a familiar face, someone he loves and is very happy to see, and now she’s back in the flesh, so it’s a very welcome surprise. And yet as we often say, ‘nothing is really ever as it seems.’ There will definitely be a ‘dark silver lining’ when Oliver finds out what’s really going on.”

RELATEDArrow‘s Fall Finale Twist ‘Freaked Me Out,’ Says Stephen Amell

And to be sure, “what’s really going on” is largely spelled out in the promo above, should you choose to press play.

Want more scoop on Arrow, or for any other show? Email insideline@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.