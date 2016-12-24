KKK Docuseries Cancelled at A&E

A&E’s planned documentary series focused on the Klu Klux Klan isn’t happening, after all.

The cable network has cancelled the reality series before it even debuted, citing violations of A&E’s documentary policy made by “third-party producers,” per The Hollywood Reporter.

The axed project was to follow four prominent Klan families who each have a family member trying to escape the organization. On Friday, following criticism — including some from Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo — A&E changed the series’ name from Generation KKK to Escaping the KKK: A Documentary Series Exposing Hate in America.

“Our goal with this series has always been to expose and combat racism and hatred in all its forms. However, A&E learned last night from the third-party producers who made the documentary that cash payments — which we currently understand to be nominal — were made in the field to some participants in order to facilitate access,” the network said in a statement.

It continued: “While we stand behind the intent of the series and the seriousness of the content, these payments are a direct violation of A&E’s policies and practices for a documentary. We had previously provided assurances to the public and to our core partners — including the Anti-Defamation League and Color of Change — that no payment was made to hate group members, and we believed that to be the case at the time. We have now decided not to move forward with airing this project.”

The network also said it “will still seek to fight hate in America through on-air programming” and that it will “continue to work with the civil rights community” to end hate.

