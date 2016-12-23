Teen Wolf: [Spoiler] Announces His Return in the Final Season

Another former Beacon Hills resident is coming home to help bid Teen Wolf adieu in 2017.
Matthew Del Negro — better known to Teen Wolf fans as Papa McCall — shared the news of his return Friday on Instagram, confirming that we haven’t seen the last of Scott’s father:
–
Del Negro’s character was last seen in the Season 4 episode “Time of Death.” As for what brings Rafael back to town, that remains anyone’s guess.
Personally, I’m just hoping that his return doesn’t lead to a reunion of Scott’s parents; Melissa and Argent have a real nice thing going right now — possibly just in my mind, I’ll admit — and I’d hate for someone to come in and muck it up at the last minute.
Executive producer Jeff Davis recently told TVLine that there’s been a lot of internal discussion about “which characters we want to bring back” for the final season, adding that Kira “comes up a little later in the story” and that her return is “not outside the real of possibility.”
Your thoughts on Scott’s dad’s return? Which other characters would you like to see again? Drop ’em all in a comment below.
Damn I thought it was Jackson or Derek. Daddy’s not important to me
ikr i wanted Derek or Isaac to come back.
Derrick and alyson if they can bring her back to life
Was so hoping to read it was Derek! I don’t care that much about Scott’s dad!
Given we were given a real time line in the last new episode, this could easily be when he was done with processing Dead Pool evidence in San Francisco. He promised he was going to be back and that he and Scott were going to have a sit down about what is really going on, I suspect that will be just the thing Scott will not have time for (and given this timing, Stiles will be back and he hates Papa McCall) and while Scott is trying to gently introduce his father to the supernatural world, Malia comes storming in.
Ya, I’d like to see him tell his dad.
i like matthew del negro, not sure what agent mccall would add to the show though.
i hope this will be the first of many returns!
This was super click bait-y. Most people would assume Derek, Jackson, or Isaac from that headline.
Yeah, it was pretty much a huge letdown
I’d be nice to see papa Mcall again! Especially since he doesn’t know the truth. I’m with you on the Chris Argent &Melissa thing! Love them!
I’d also like (need!) to see Derek and Isaac again!!!!!
Derek!!! He was my fave on the show and I miss him sooo much! :( Isaac was pretty awesome too.
Jackson, Derek, Isaac…. three characters that aren’t dead that can sure return.
I need Jackson, Isaac and Derek before they wrap up this show! PLEASE WOLF GODS let it happen.
Derek!!!!
I want Allisson Argent back not Scott’s father! Who even cares about that guy