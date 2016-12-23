Teen Wolf: [Spoiler] Announces His Return in the Final Season

Another former Beacon Hills resident is coming home to help bid Teen Wolf adieu in 2017.

RELATEDTeen Wolf Boss Talks Emotional Final Season for Scott’s Pack, ‘Limited Access to Dylan O’Brien’

Matthew Del Negro — better known to Teen Wolf fans as Papa McCall — shared the news of his return Friday on Instagram, confirming that we haven’t seen the last of Scott’s father:

#daddysback #teenwolf A photo posted by Matthew Del Negro (@mattydel) on Dec 22, 2016 at 1:04pm PST

–

Del Negro’s character was last seen in the Season 4 episode “Time of Death.” As for what brings Rafael back to town, that remains anyone’s guess.

Personally, I’m just hoping that his return doesn’t lead to a reunion of Scott’s parents; Melissa and Argent have a real nice thing going right now — possibly just in my mind, I’ll admit — and I’d hate for someone to come in and muck it up at the last minute.

RELATEDTeen Wolf‘s Alpha Transition: Is Liam Ready to Become the New Scott?

Executive producer Jeff Davis recently told TVLine that there’s been a lot of internal discussion about “which characters we want to bring back” for the final season, adding that Kira “comes up a little later in the story” and that her return is “not outside the real of possibility.”

Your thoughts on Scott’s dad’s return? Which other characters would you like to see again? Drop ’em all in a comment below.