Midseason Ratings Report: What Are Each Network's Best & Worst Shows?

The broadcast networks have completed their run of fresh episodes for the fall — so let’s see how the ratings are stacking up thus far for the 2016-17 TV season.
Listed below, network by network, is the average Live+Same Day RATING for each series on ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and The CW, plus the big football franchises. Also listed is the percent CHANGE versus each program’s previous full-season average (or its time slot predecessor’s performance last fall, if noted to the right).
The NOTES section also reminds of any time slot changes to keep in mind when eyeballing the up or down movements. Each program’s RANK refers to perhaps the most critical measure — how it is faring compared to other shows on the same network, since come springtime heads must be chosen to roll, to make room for shiny-and-newish pilots.
Which ranking or percent change most surprises you?
Dang all those negatives for FOX.
LOL at NBC’s TNF vs last year’s lineup! And that’s a huge ratings difference between CBS and NBC’s versions of TNF but it doesn’t surprise me, I’m not a fan of CBS’ play-by-play or color dude, they’re boring; NBC has a much better team.
Wow I know a lot of people didn’t like Quantico this season but I didn’t think it went down that much
Seeing how most shows % are diminishing I think it’s fair to say we need new measures to determine the popularity of a show
So basically almost every show on network tv is doing worse than last year. Networks better figure something out or they won’t be around much longer…
I know they won’t but ABC should consider wrapping Modern Family up. The last couple of years the quality has went down, this season especially. I can barely sit through episodes this season and I honestly feel some of these characters have shown no growth. Cam is especially getting bad, no offense to Stonestreet, but the selfishness of his character is getting old.
Really? I think the quality of writing this season has been top notch and is now back on par with season 2 and 3.
I disagree with this. This season only had a few good moments/scenes, but the show isn’t what it once was. But I don’t agree with canceling it either.
Yikes! What’s gonna happen with The Blacklist?
I feel so bad for the legendary Scream Queens.
Has the word “legendary” changed definitions…?
OUAT really HAS slipped. But then again, it became “Best chance to return to its former glory by setting an end date” show a couple of seasons back, when it decided to focus on stuntcasting vs. character building…
And The Good Place has deserved a better time slot since Day 1. CBS owns Thursday at 8 since moving Big Bang there, and anything put up against that is basically throwing it away. It would have fit in much better in an ABC Tues or Wed line-up. It’s too cute a show for the treatment it’s getting. I was the only one I knew who watched WKRP first run, but it became a classic. The Good Place could do similarly if NBC just gave it a chance!
I need Pitch to get renewed.
For real. I love it almost as much as real baseball.
People: NCIS won’t survive without Dinozzo and Criminal Minds won’t survive without Hotch!!!!
Reality: Literally the networks highest rated one hour dramas, drop consistent with other shows, especially aging shows, and great L+8.
What about cable shows? USA, TNT, Disney, Freeform, etc?
That is not what this report is about. And cable shows famously operate on very different, inconsistent schedules.
Thank you
Congrats to “This is Us”, second highest scripted drama in its Freshman year.
Congrats to “Supernatural”, holding its own after 12 years and up against Thursday Night Football.
Glad to see Supergirl up a lot and that Blue Bloods has not gone down.
Conclusion – when does Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday night football come to the networks?
Touché.
Sadly, both Quantico and Scream Queens have majorly dropped in quality and ratings. If you asked me a year ago, I would be devastated if they were cancelled, but now I’m totally fine with either disappearing from my DVR schedule. I already quit watching Quantico and I (somehow) hung around for the entirety of Scream Queens S2. Would only check out SQ again if they revamped that old summer camp idea.Too bad…
Glad to see This Is Us doing so well! I’m more emotionally invested in it than any other show before, and it is so well produced that it doesn’t even feel like a network show… BRAVO!!!
Quantico still considered a hit?