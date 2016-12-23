Hannibal Update: Bryan Fuller Wants to Do a Silence of the Lambs Miniseries

It’s been more than a year since NBC’s delectable Hannibal went off the air, and fans are still hungry for more. Luckily, showrunner Bryan Fuller still has plans to revive the series… using the most famous story in the Hannibal Lecter canon.
Fuller told Blumhouse’s “Shock Wave” podcast this week he’d like to revive Hannibal as a miniseries to do his version of Silence of the Lambs. “I think the film adaptation is a perfect film, but there are a lot of interesting nooks and crannies to explore in a television series,” he says. “I hope we get to tell the story.”
Before you get too excited, Fannibals, this is just what Fuller wants to do; no network has stepped up to bankroll a Hannibal revival — yet. (Netflix, are you listening?) Besides, everyone involved is pretty busy these days: Hugh Dancy is playing a cult leader on Hulu’s The Path; Mads Mikkelsen is starring in Marvel and Star Wars movies; and even Fuller himself had to ditch CBS’ new Star Trek series because he was too busy with Starz’s American Gods.
But Fuller thinks a short-run miniseries would work out well for everyone: “Ideally for the cast, it would be as a miniseries, here and there. Let’s do 6 to 8 episodes of that, and 6 to 8 episodes over here. And do it as an irregular thing.” Now we just need to find the perfect Clarice Starling…
Alright, Fannibals: How excited are you for Fuller’s take on Silence of the Lambs? And who should play Clarice?
YES!!! This needs to happen! I need more Hannibal in my life.
Yes please. I know he always envisioned 5 seasons of the show, with the 4th or 5th season telling the Silence of the Lambs story. This show was just too good. Everything about it was top notch. And no offense to Anthony Hopkins’ great portrayal, but Mads Mikkelsen became the definitive Hannibal Lecter for me.
Do they even have the rights to Clarice? Last I heard Lifetime has the separate rights for that charcater. Have those lapsed?
They don’t have the rights to Clarice.
Besides, they gave all of Clarice’s lines to Will. She’d have nothing to say.
Lets hope he does not listen to what fandoms want and ruin it like he did the last season of Hannibal
What did fandom want for season 3?
#murderhusbands
Get a Pretty Little Liar to play Clarice!
Lol
Brie Larson would make a great Clarice. Whoever they might choose will need to have serious acting chops in order to make us stop thinking about Jodie Foster and get pulled into the story.
As much as i love Mads as Hannibal, this show is over. Season 3 was a disaster and no network or platform will pick it up no matter how much the Fannibals want it to happen. The ratings were too low, it’s been too long now and Fuller has a bad history with shows.
As much as id love this to happen, it won’t and thats kind of cruel really.
Plus, doing it on network TV always means it toned down and diminished!
Get to FX, or Showtime, HBO or even Starz, just not NBC or any of the networks.
I agree, NBC really limits the freedom for shows like Hannibal. Dracula 2013 adaption could have been really good on cable.
SMG to play Clarice. Can you imagine her saying: ‘Dr Lecter? Dr Lecter?’ Ahhhh!
Considering the rights to Silence of the Lambs and Clarice will soon be available, it would be a great time for Bryan Fuller to start pitching this again. Its a great idea to do it in little bursts, storywise and with the actors’ schedules. #SaveHannibal #FannibalForever
Would b brilliant.miss my Hannibal
Do it without Dancy. He’s busy and I don’t remember Will being in Silence. Mads is the only one needed really.