Hannibal Update: Bryan Fuller Wants to Do a Silence of the Lambs Miniseries

It’s been more than a year since NBC’s delectable Hannibal went off the air, and fans are still hungry for more. Luckily, showrunner Bryan Fuller still has plans to revive the series… using the most famous story in the Hannibal Lecter canon.

Fuller told Blumhouse’s “Shock Wave” podcast this week he’d like to revive Hannibal as a miniseries to do his version of Silence of the Lambs. “I think the film adaptation is a perfect film, but there are a lot of interesting nooks and crannies to explore in a television series,” he says. “I hope we get to tell the story.”

RELATEDStar Trek: Discovery: Bryan Fuller Now Says He Won’t Be Involved at All

Before you get too excited, Fannibals, this is just what Fuller wants to do; no network has stepped up to bankroll a Hannibal revival — yet. (Netflix, are you listening?) Besides, everyone involved is pretty busy these days: Hugh Dancy is playing a cult leader on Hulu’s The Path; Mads Mikkelsen is starring in Marvel and Star Wars movies; and even Fuller himself had to ditch CBS’ new Star Trek series because he was too busy with Starz’s American Gods.

But Fuller thinks a short-run miniseries would work out well for everyone: “Ideally for the cast, it would be as a miniseries, here and there. Let’s do 6 to 8 episodes of that, and 6 to 8 episodes over here. And do it as an irregular thing.” Now we just need to find the perfect Clarice Starling…

Alright, Fannibals: How excited are you for Fuller’s take on Silence of the Lambs? And who should play Clarice?