Bones: Sully's Return Will 'Have Reverberations' for Booth and Brennan

Will Bones be breaking some hearts in its final season?
The previously announced reappearance of Eddie McClintock as Brennan’s ex Tim “Sully” Sullivan will occur during a tense period for Booth and Brennan, and it sounds like the returning G-man may exploit that vulnerability.
“He comes back at a time in Brennan’s life when she is emotionally unbalanced,” teases exec producer Michael Peterson. “She and Booth are going through a very difficult time, so it’s a strange time for this love from the past to show up. And it’s going to have some slight reverberations. I’ll be curious to see what the fans think.”
McClintock’s Sully previously appeared in four Season 2 episodes. During that time, his FBI agent character started dating Brennan, with whom he was partnered while Booth was sidelined to see a shrink. Endeavoring to live life to the fullest after having lost his FBI partner, Sully got too serious too quickly with Bones, as she declined his offer to sail to the Caribbean in a boat he named after her. The character was barely mentioned after that.
Bones‘ 12-episode farewell season will premiere on Jan. 3. McClintock’s episode is slated to air sometime in late February.
I’m confident they won’t break B&B up, so I’m all for seeing jealous Booth. Just as long as Bones doesn’t actually cheat on him. Can’t wait for the first episode!
Barf, Dully isn’t interesting, he walked away from her, another one who abandoned, now 12 yrs later, he comes back. This final season looks a disaster. How many times have they been on the outs now? Not interested, just no. I will never forgive the showrunners if they ruin BnB, bring back Hart Hansen.
Ridiculous
Its the last season ever on Bones
And they can’t even have Booth & Brennan happy, seriously
Now they have this ridiclous tease of Sully
You truly suck Peterson & Collier. Truly
I am not worried. I am sure it’s tense because Brennnan wants to believe Zack is innocent and Booth is still against him. And it affects their marriage a tad. Do you really think they will break them up in the final season. I am sure it’s tension, but they will be very much together… He’s been gone a long time and meantime Brennan has married and has three kids (if you include Parker). I am confident the marriage is solid. If the final season had 22 episodes, maybe it could pose a problem but not in 12 episodes.
I will tell you what I think now, I think it is ludicrous to even tease something like this
I think its ludicrous to bring back a character that no one has seen or heard of in 10 years
I think its ludicrous in Bones last season Peterson thinks its OK to waste an ep on this
I think it ludicrous that Booth & Brennan can’t even have happiness in the finale season of Bones with out this kind of crap
This is season 12, not S2, Booth & Brennan are married with kids you hacks
Hey maybe, just MAYBE this is yet another thing that will prove how strong Booth and Brennan are as a couple… You know like literally everything they’ve been through.
I already know B&B are a strong couple have seen it a million times.
Why do we need to see th TESTED again ?
You want to defend this type of salacious spoiler from the show runner go for it, but it is in poor taste, they are basically implying that B&B marriage is in bad place and Brennan is emotionally vulnerable when her ex returns, to do what exactly?!
Don’t expect fans not to have a reaction to a manipulative spoiler that Peterson give, that’s on him
I agree with all you are saying and I agree with Anon that Peterson is terrible at giving out spoilers for Bones, but the quote did say ” slight reverbations” whicjh means 40 minutes of that show and then Booth and Brennan will make up at the end. I will give it a chance but I will say this doesn’t sound promising that Booth and Brennan are tense for most of the season. Hope for the best
It can’t be any worse than when he showed up as Beckett’s “husband” … can it?
THIS
Hahaha wow…. 1+
If they pull a HIMYM, I’m never watching television again
In all of the years Bones has been on I’ve never missed an episode–until now. This scenario is stupid and unnecessary, and I’m not wasting my time on it. Wake me up for the series finale.
If you haven’t missed a episode. Then you know they made it through all the other obstacles. And taking someone literally when they are trying to hype the return is stupid. I am sure there will be tension over Zack’s return and whether Brennan and Booth feel the same way over it. Likely not. But that Sully’s return would be legitimate issue, I doubt it. Maybe Booth will feel jealous because Sully did date Brennan and is her past. But it’s like if Hannah came back. Or his first on screen girlfriend Tess from Season One. I doubt there is much issue with Sully’s return. They are closing down the show, and they are closing some loose ends. Sully was only supposed to be gone a year, it’s years and years later. I am curious what he’s doing now. Maybe he’s married himself with kids down in the Carribbean…
The show returns in two weeks. They are just trying to hype the return given it’s been such a big hiatus.
Especially since within the article he says “slight reverberations” Definitely doesn’t sound like it’ll be anything to really worry about to me. Could be one of those things that just reaffirms that in the end they’ll always stand together.
Then why hype a character & ep that doesn’t air until February?
Why not actually discuss Booth & Brennan’s narrative in ep 1, 2, 3, or 4….not ep 7
This is a dumbass way to entice fans back, it has actually just pissed me off.
And I am pretty sure I have figured out that B&B are in difficult situation because Max has died, and not because their marriage is in jeopardy… The ep is called “The Grief and the Girl”
But the way Peterson framed it sucks, he sucks at giving teasers, just be quiet.
Because it’s part of hyping the return of the show in less than 2 weeks. For the final block of episodes. If you had noticed recent articles on this site, they are talking about all kinds of episodes of different shows coming up…especially since it’s the holiday weekend. And shows are on hiatus, short or long-term. I haven’t been keeping up with spoilers, I didn’t know there were many. But even if Brennan is grieving a death of someone, I doubt Sully’s return is much other than revisiting a chapter of before they were even together. It might stir Booth’s jealousy because he’s a ex, and they are an “old married” couple who hasn’t always seen eye to eye and Zack’s back causing some issues…so nothing is as rosey as it could be. I am not pissed off… I know well enough given the nature of the show and the length of the show to take it as comes. And to know Brennan and Booth won’t break up. And the new creation team has shown enough faith in the show so far, I am not going to let them get me down yet until we see it on the screen. We all know showrunners hype shows. And what comes on screen is very different than you hear them talking about it…
Thanks for your comments. I agree that this is part of hyping the show( just FYI there to me hasn’t been much hyping of Bones hardly anywhere except one other site). I seriously doubt this episode is going to any thing other than strengthen them in the end. however I get what other people are saying because Bones could have them in a strained place without Sully who hasn’t been seen in a decade or more. I seriously doubt Bones, especially if Booth and Brennan are pretty strained for most of six episodes, are going to have Brennan damage her marriage beyond repair with only five more to go. They were only separated on screen the last time for two episodes so I think this difficulty will be at the end of this episode. The only issue I have here is the use of Sully they didn’t need to use him for this. it could have been done without him. But you are right what they usually say is far different then what shows up on screen It wont be nearly as bad as we think
You can defend Peterson all you want but this is a crap way to promote the last season of Bones
Sully hasn’t been mentioned once in TEN YEARS, and now Peterson is implying that B&B are in a bad place, Brennan is emotionally weak, Sully returns wink wink…what an asshole
But as along as Booth is jealous, right? Fangirls will be happy. Yeah let’s make Booth needy & insecure over a one month fling Brennan had 10yrs ago, whilst he is married to her with two kids…great storytelling,
let’s keep it real juvenile
God forbid we actually see B&B deal with a returning ex in a mature fashion with no stupid plot devices
Apparently Nathan, Peterson, and Collier don’t know how to create drama without threatening the B&B relationship. In S10 it was Booth gambling and Brennan kicking him out of the house. Now it’s Sully posing a threat to the marriage. Why didn’t they bring Hannah back as well so they could both have emotional flings? Ridiculous. Some “gift to fans” S12 is shaping up to be….thanks Peterson for the Christmas present.
“Emotional flings” exactly
If Max dies, that’s what I expect Brennan to do, cos she won’t be able to deal, prolly push Booth away, give him the cold shoulder robot she does, turn to Sully and he will make her see that she should let Booth help her through her grief, cos God forbid Brennan actually figure out her own emotional needs without her one month fling of 10yrs ago input.
Except if Max dies. He`s left and abandoned her before so I don`t think she would push him away. Yes death is final. But she`s spent years coming to terms with him. She has more issues with the fact she never really got to say good-bye to her mother (despite her post shooting dream about her). Max, they will always have issues given what he did to her as a teenager but I doubt she would be in such a bad place that she would go to that length. Sully is a simply coming back not to be fling but to close a chapter. Maybe it`s about a case. And it stirs Booth`s jealousy without any reason to, and because we haven`t seen the episode. I think people are taking one interview too literal when we know showrunners like to talk about a show and a final result never turns completely out as any kind of a threat…
Well lets actually see how this plays out. We all know Brennan is in a bad place but that doesn’t mean she will cheat. Back when they teased this season they did say that Booth and Brennan will be tested and this is obviously the test. Whatever we think of how Bones and FOX are promoting this do you really think they will break them up? No they wont. However on the off chance that Brennan kisses or does something else I will be pissed because Brennan said she would never do that to him. I hope Peterson remembers that. however I do agree that Peterson and company thinking we want to see Booth and Brennan in a bad place for most of the season is just wrong wrong and wrong. Once again I will give it a chance but they better be careful or no one will watch just to see them separated the whole time. Nightmares are one thing for Brennan cheating on Booth is another entirely
@Anon I am not defending Peterson . He is terrible at giving out spoilers and I agree with you that they should be talking about their FIRST episode and not their seventh. And I definitely agree that Booth and Brennan shouldn’t be mad at each other the whole season, but the fact is that all of these episodes wont be as horrible as you may think they will be. Brennan even in distress wont do anything to harm her marriage beyond repair. Maybe she comes close to kissing Sully and that makes her take a step back and get control back. While Sully is not necessary to tell this story, the powers that be feel different ( and that includes Emily Deschanel who at Comic Con wanted him back) and it is what it is. Also the fact that this site is talking about this specific episode and not the others also says that maybe just maybe there might be something good in this episode that we will get to if we watch the whole episode and not just rant about Sully being there and assuming Brennan is going to cheat on Booth. We haven’t seen the episode yet so we don’t know. I find it hard to believe with only five episodes after this one that Brennan will hurt Booth that way. Five episodes is too quick to handle that type of story. Not too long ago some of us( including me) were complaining that either Booth and Brennan weren’t getting a story or they weren’t together enough. It may not be the story we really want but at least its a story. Bones is a drama after all, not a comedy. They have to have something to drive their story home. Booth and Brennan aren’t splitting up and not all of these episodes will be as heavy as they seem. Give it a chance it might be better than you think
I was angry about this storyline at first but now I’ve had a change of heart. Now I think that Brennen should cheat on Booth with Sully, divorce Booth and marry Sully. Bones ends with Booth being a part time dad and “just-partner” to Brennan. Full circle. Peterson ends it by taking a wrecking ball to B&B.
U know its not a soap right? Or r u actually crazy?
We already know B&B are strong. Why so we need to see an ex that hasn’t been in the show for a decade to prove it?
We have seen B&B be tested sooo many times, how much proof do fans need?
I thought better of Bones than go down the unoriginal narrative of the married couple going through a rough patch just when the ex turns up out the blue….B&B deserves better than that.
…Bones deserves a better show runner than Michael Peterson who seems to have no problem throwing out spoilers like this to upset fans and to imply Brennan may cheat.
Like you said earlier, Bones better be careful how they handle this or it is going to ruin B&B and their lovestory , taint it forever
I appreciate you are trying to calm down this ep spoiler :-)
This sort of soap opera crap is precisely why I stopped watching the show. It went from being about the team solving crimes, to the powers that be seeing just how much they could screw with the characters. The stupidity of them magically vanishing all of Hodges fortune and the rest of that endless super villain hacker plot had me on the edge, when I read that they killed off sweets, I said that’s it. I’m done.
Then wth r u doing here?
Hours later and I am still annoyed
For me its more about how Michael Peterson thinks it’s OK to promote Bones return like this, to throw out spoilers like this in such a cheap & nasty way at the expense of B&B integrity
He has deliberately painted a bleak picture of B&B marriage, them snidely insinuates that Brennan will be a emotional wreck so who knows what she will do – it’s all completely unnecessary
Its Bones last season EVER, excuse me for wanting to enjoy it without this kind of nonsense
I think most of us are in agreement that Sully coming back isn’t necessary. Booth and Brennan could have conflict without him no doubt and yes most of us would like these last 12 episodes to be more lighthearted than they appear and no doubt there are some funny ones coming( 2 Brennan is throwing herself a party and giving others a surprise the next one is about senior citizens, one of whom is going to pinch Booth and of course Booth and Brennan have an undercover one too). But the reality is Brennan is going thru a difficult time and they need to deal with that and not gloss over what has happened and what may happen in first episode back. I also don’t believe for a minute that Booth is going to run around like some jealous fool. Brennan wont be in a rational place to see that Sully wants something from her. just my opinion of course, and therein lies her conflict with Booth because he will see that Sully wants something. Again just my feeling on it. I find it hard to believe that Brennan will take any action that would ruin her marriage. She will realize by end of this episode she needs help, which isn’t a sign of weakness but rather a sign of strength in herself and marriage to Booth. And just FYI if I have done my counting right and barring interruptions in Bones airing( I thought they were running straight thru but I could be wrong) this episode will air on Valentines Day. Does anyone believe Bones would break up their couple on that day? No not me. Now on the off chance Peterson and company have Brennan do something worse than being kissed by Sully, then I don’t know what to say because everyone their should know we DONT want to see that. I still seriously believe they are not going that road at all. And of course once again we seem to be all in agreement that Peterson is lousy with spoilers but things to me are never as bad as they are promoted so lets see what comes. I am just glad Bones is coming back soon