A&E Changes KKK Docuseries Title In Order to Not 'Normalize the Klan'

In response to confusion if not outright backlash, A&E has changed the title of Generation KKK, its upcoming docuseries about “real people… who are looking for a pathway out of hatred and supremacy.”
“In consultation with our partners at the ADL [Anti-Defamation League] and Color Of Change [an African American civil rights organization], the network is changing the name of the show to ensure that no one can mistake its intent and that the title alone does not serve to normalize the Klan,” the cabler said in a press release on Friday. “The new title, Escaping the KKK: A Documentary Series Exposing Hate in America, better reflects our longstanding intention and the content itself.”
Properly framing the docuseries’ intent — it follows four prominent Klan families who each have a family member trying to escape the organization — was one of the suggestions made by Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo in a series of tweets earlier this week condemning the program.
A&E also announced that in addition to working with the ADL, it has established a partnership with the aforementioned Color Of Change. As part of that, Escaping the KKK will feature in-show content provided by civil rights leaders that gives further context to what viewers are seeing on air. A&E will also air a Town Hall-style show to facilitate deeper dialogue about ending hate in America.
Escaping the KKK: A Documentary Series Exposing Hate in America will premiere Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 10/9c.
Still won’t watch it
It’s def a step in the right direction but I feel this docu is still giving hatred a platform…but anyway I will check it out first before I make any solid conclusions.
A step in the right direction??? A goose step you mean. What a disgusting country you are America.
We are shinning a light on a secret society that prides itself on secrets. Showing more people the jerks and scum they are only can help this country. Push these morons into the caves where they came from.
The power of Ellen Pompeo everyone !
Indeed! By how many orders of magnitude she increased the buzz and future viewership of this series we will never know! The cynic in me wonders if this wasn’t all a gonzo publicity campaign.
Are Americans so dumb that they need Titles of Shows to now explain what it is? Holy crap. When I see a thing about KKK..my first thought isn’t “oh some pro- kkk material..let’s watch and enjoy”. When I saw the show I did what any normal person did. I Googled it to learn what it was about and within 2 mins I figured out it was about people wanting out of a hate group. I didn’t assume A&E was now pro kkk. C’mon people!!
When you see a show called ‘Generation KKK’ first assumption is it’s showcasing the day to day lives and ins & outs of the modern day KKK clan. And that’s what most viewers do, assume the premise of the show from its title, people hardly google. Reality shows have ‘normalized’ the lives of the rich and famous…it’s not too far fetched to think that this show was going to do the same & normalize these people…after all Trump is president.
Rofl normalize the lives of the rich and famous. Define normalize?
Insofar as the lives of the “rich and famous,” I would define “normalizing” as “putting the materialism, superficiality, and anti-social behavior of a small group of rich celebrities and socialites on display, so as to make their dysfunctional, outrageous behavior seem acceptable in regular society.”
.
Whether the Kardashians, or the Real Housewives, being loud and boorish and utterly rude to others no longer seems like such a big deal any more. If you don’t like it, you should just “get over it.” If you can’t, you’re weak, and deserve to be scorned.
.
That seems to be where we’re at in America, today. Lying, tantrums, name-calling, and worse, are now seen as signs of strength, or at least signs of power enough to not give a damn — something desirable. But even twenty or thirty years ago, such behavior wouldn’t have been tolerated even in unruly children. Yet now we watch with glee as grown adults, bedecked in more finery than most people will see in a lifetime, scream and throw things at each other like children in a grade school cafeteria. And we don’t think any less of them for it. That’s what it means to “normalize.”
Watching Real Housewives today isn’t really any different than the plebs who were entertained by the lives of the nobility so many years ago. The affairs, the bastards, the duels and squabbles. Pretty much everything that made the Tudors so much fun.
I agree DL…
Americans are please dumb please remember who is the president-elect. Dumb stupid ignorant shortsighted and especially hateful
‘Normalize’ the new pointless buzzword for the social justice set.
Normalizing the use of the word normalizing only trivializes it.
Any show about the KKK no matter the name is going to humanize them, because they are humans. The name change won’t stop that, and that is what the outrage is truly about, seeing these monsters as the people they actually are.
You forgot to put quotes around the word “humans”, because real humans don’t promote hate.
No True Scotsman!
If everyone in the world took a survey, and answered it honestly, I highly doubt even a 3rd would pass your real humans test.
Especially right now, when promoting hate has become common, be it the KKK, or MTV.
zzzzzzz….snowflakes
I am glad they are making these changes! I could not watch anything from a network that normalized racism – whether that was their intent or not. Thank you for reporting on this.