A&E Changes KKK Docuseries Title In Order to Not 'Normalize the Klan'

In response to confusion if not outright backlash, A&E has changed the title of Generation KKK, its upcoming docuseries about “real people… who are looking for a pathway out of hatred and supremacy.”

“In consultation with our partners at the ADL [Anti-Defamation League] and Color Of Change [an African American civil rights organization], the network is changing the name of the show to ensure that no one can mistake its intent and that the title alone does not serve to normalize the Klan,” the cabler said in a press release on Friday. “The new title, Escaping the KKK: A Documentary Series Exposing Hate in America, better reflects our longstanding intention and the content itself.”

Properly framing the docuseries’ intent — it follows four prominent Klan families who each have a family member trying to escape the organization — was one of the suggestions made by Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo in a series of tweets earlier this week condemning the program.

A&E also announced that in addition to working with the ADL, it has established a partnership with the aforementioned Color Of Change. As part of that, Escaping the KKK will feature in-show content provided by civil rights leaders that gives further context to what viewers are seeing on air. A&E will also air a Town Hall-style show to facilitate deeper dialogue about ending hate in America.

Escaping the KKK: A Documentary Series Exposing Hate in America will premiere Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 10/9c.