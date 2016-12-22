Riverdale Trailer Highlights Archie's Hot Hookups, Betty vs. Veronica and More

Slaps! Murders! Student-teacher hookups! This definitely isn’t the Riverdale that most Archie Comics fans are expecting. (It’s so much better.)
The CW on Thursday released an extended trailer for the upcoming drama series, premiering Jan. 26 at 9/8c, with much of the focus going to Archie’s increasingly complicated love life. Is he batty for Betty? Is he vibing with Veronica? We already know he’s hot for his teacher — a feeling that’s definitely mutual — so at least that’s one mystery solved.
And speaking of mysteries, this new trailer also offers a taste of just how badly the (mostly) good people of Riverdale will be ripped apart by speculation and accusations following the apparent murder of one of their own. (Here’s a friendly word of advice: If you don’t want to get hit, don’t go calling Archie Andrews a killer.)
Honestly, there are a ton of goodies in this trailer — including a peek at Josie (of “and the Pussycats” fame) — so go nuts!
Hit PLAY on the trailer above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Will you be traveling to Riverdale in 2017?
I love Betty already! I just wanna hold her and wrap her in a blanket lol
Archie and Betty better not be one sided. Or I’m just gonna ship her with veronica lol
People are gonna be shipping everyone with everyone because it’s all a lovely dramatic angsty mess in the best possible way.
I already ship Archie and Jughead. Never thought I’d say that.
Did someone mix up the trailer for this and the revival of “Twin Peaks”?
Saw the first 4 episodes. Fabulous stuff. Hope it does well.
Oh man I need a new angsty teen drama. I am so ready for this.
A. I pray to God that’s not Miss Grundy Archie is doing the dirty with.
B. That Sprouse kid grew up a bit of all right!
I’m looking forward to this, however, why the hell do they even pay fees to get the license to Archie if they are going to make a series that has nothing to do with the source material. Surely anyone that watches this expecting it to be like the comic book is going to be put off by it, so I don’t get why they would go that route rather than just creating a new show.
Well, I suppose the hope is that people get drawn in by the name and see some attributes reflected from the comic and a good chunk enjoy the show anyways regardless of it not being like the comic. It’s all about attracting eyeballs to the project initially.
I was thinking the same thing! This looks awesome but it doesn’t need to be called Riverdale and have a redhead main character named Archie.
I agree, I’m looking forward to this show but from whats been released so far the archie reference seems to be in name alone
That’s one particularly attractive cast. Huh.
Ooooh, this is gonna be GOOD! I hear my new guilty pleasure calling!
whoa it’s like Archie’s Weird Mysteries takes the darkest, creepiest turn ever
So, Teen Twin Peaks then…