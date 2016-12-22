Project Runway Finale Recap: Did the Right Designer Win Season 15?

Another season of blood, sweat and shears reached a dramatic conclusion Thursday as Project Runway crowned its 15th champion.

Four designers remained at the top of the two-hour affair: Erin Robertson, 29, from Cambridge, Mass.; Laurence Basse, 41, from Los Angeles, Calif.; Rik Villa, 31, also from Los Angeles; and Roberi Parra, 32, from Miami, Fla.

Tensions ran particularly high in the first hour, as the final four scrambled to finish their collections in time for New York Fashion Week. Of course, the contestants weren’t the only ones getting emotional — boss-man Tim Gunn made it (water)work during a pre-Fashion Week chat with the finalists, praising them not only for being good designers, but for being good people. (D’aww!)

And they were right to sweat. Shortly after arriving at the big show, Roberi was told that one of his models had to be swapped out, while Laurence discovered one of her models was sporting a torn skirt. (So hectic.) Still, all four designers managed to get themselves — and, more importantly, their collections — together in time to rock the runway.

Then came the judgment, handed down by Heidi Klum, Zac Posen, Nina Garcia and Zendaya: Rik took some heat for not doing enough with his denim, Roberi was criticized for ending his collection with a somber “old lady dress,” Erin would have made it through unscathed were it not for her “genie in a bottle” look, and Laurence was told that her collection lacked runway-level pizzaz.

After the judges’ deliberation, Rik was the first to be eliminated, followed quickly by Laurence and Roberi… leaving Erin as the winner of Project Runway Season 15!

Are you pleased with the outcome of Thursday’s finale? Vote for your designer of choice below, then drop a comment with your reasoning.