Once Upon a Time First Look: August Returns... in Which Realm(s)?

Knock on wood, Once Upon a Time‘s Emma will get a helping hand in the Wish Realm from a familiar face when the ABC series resumes Season 6.

Having missed their ride home at the close of the midseason finale (after Regina got distracted by the sight of an alive-and-well Robin Hood), Princess Emma now finds herself “partnered up with the person who killed the king and queen, so everyone — including their own son — is looking or them,” series cocreator Eddy Kitsis previews.

Perhaps Eion Bailey’s August Booth aka Pinocchio, seen in the exclusive photo above, is in a position to offer the stranded Storybrookers some assistance?

“We love Eion Bailey, we love August and we love Pinocchio,” cocreator Adam Horowitz says of the upcoming encore. “We will get to see him in multiple worlds and realms.”

Bailey made his Once debut midway through Season 1, his character first known simply as The Stranger. He last appeared at the end of Season 4, when August provided insight on Author mythology.

“Part of the fun of being in Season 6 is we’ve met so many characters in the 120-plus episodes we’ve done,” Kitsis observes. “It’s always fun to bring them back.”

Once Upon a Time Season 6 resumes sometime in March.

