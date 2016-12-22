Grimm Video: EPs Promise to Answer 'Very Large Questions' in Final Season

On the 12th day of Krampus, the Grimm gang brought to me: resolution to some big mysterieeeeees.
In the exclusive video below, the NBC supernatural drama’s cast and executive producers give a brief recap of the Season 5 finale — remember, with the magic stick and the tunnels and the creepy dolls? — before setting up what fans can expect to see in the series’ final go-around.
“We’re gonna answer a couple of very large questions,” EP David Greenwalt says in the featurette.
In addition, cast members David Giuntoli, Bitsie Tulloch, Claire Coffee, Russell Hornsby, Reggie Lee, Silas Weir Mitchell, Sasha Roiz and Bree Turner talk about what’s ahead (Nick and Renard “both are very determined to eliminate the other,” Roiz teases) and what being part of the show has meant to them (watch all the way to the end to see Giuntoli get a little verklempt).
Grimm returns for its final season on Friday, Jan. 6 at 8/7c. Press PLAY on the video below to watch the behind-the-scenes video.
It’s geoblocked, unfortunately.
Gosh, it’s been so long I forgot all about this show. I used to like it but darned if I’ll remember all the ins and outs of the confusing last season with all those gangs Royals, Black Claw, Adrians Wall which were tossed at us willy nilly. But I’ll watch this season no doubt because the ensemble is really pretty great together.
Haha I feel the same way. It was so good in season one when it was simpler, just Nick and co against a monster if the week
Easier to remember maybe but not better imo.
Urgh being in the UK sucks I can’t see the video :(
I love this show but I’m weary about watching because I feel the writers are going to pull an Arrow and push Nick and Juliet back together. It bad when a lead actor is engaged to a costar but has no chemistry on screen with her. Please put Nick with his baby momma and show Arrow it’s OK to stop pushing Olicity.
I’m going to watch the final season because I have been watching since day one, but I also fear this is all going to be some lame ploy to get Nick and Juliet back together. Even though the actors are together IRL, they have no chemistry on screen. Their relationship always seemed forced. At this point, I’d rather have everyone with the exception of Monroe and Rosalee be single at the end.
If you think they’re bad, watch Aftermath on Syfy; Anne Heche and James Tupper will make you long for an IckJule reunion. :)
lol I thought you were talking about Laurel since you know her Oliver sucked and she just came back.
I hope one of the questions to be answered is what happened to Nick’s zombie type story line? Like he was getting abilities and then suddenly they dropped that storyline with no more mention of it.
I used to be addicted to the show. .. but all of the babies drama seriously killed it for me… and also juliet not being dead dead
I quit watching in season four when they made Adalind pregnant with Nick’s baby and did what they did to Juliette. IF they end “Nadalind” for good and end the show with Nick and Juliette back together, I might consider catching up with the rest of it on Amazon Prime. But otherwise the show ended as far as I’m concerned with Trial by Fire. :(