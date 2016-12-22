Grimm Video: EPs Promise to Answer 'Very Large Questions' in Final Season

On the 12th day of Krampus, the Grimm gang brought to me: resolution to some big mysterieeeeees.

In the exclusive video below, the NBC supernatural drama’s cast and executive producers give a brief recap of the Season 5 finale — remember, with the magic stick and the tunnels and the creepy dolls? — before setting up what fans can expect to see in the series’ final go-around.

“We’re gonna answer a couple of very large questions,” EP David Greenwalt says in the featurette.

In addition, cast members David Giuntoli, Bitsie Tulloch, Claire Coffee, Russell Hornsby, Reggie Lee, Silas Weir Mitchell, Sasha Roiz and Bree Turner talk about what’s ahead (Nick and Renard “both are very determined to eliminate the other,” Roiz teases) and what being part of the show has meant to them (watch all the way to the end to see Giuntoli get a little verklempt).

Grimm returns for its final season on Friday, Jan. 6 at 8/7c. Press PLAY on the video below to watch the behind-the-scenes video.