Suits Preview: Rachel Gets a Surprise Job Offer From [Spoiler]

Mike isn’t the only one who will be mulling a career move when Suits returns on Jan. 25 (USA Network, 10/9c).

In light of the departure of one-third of Pearson Specter Litt’s top brass, Robert Zane will present his daughter Rachel with “a job offer in the beginning of [Episode] 611,” executive producer Aaron Korsh tells TVLine.

“Her father is going to say, ‘Listen, it was one thing when Jessica was there. She’s not there, and I’m not sure that firm is going to survive without her. Come work for me,'” the EP previews. “She’s got to decide: Is she going to stay at Pearson Specter, or is she going to go work for her dad?”

The paralegal has stuck with her longtime employer through some tough times. But on top of the firm losing one of its most ardent partners in Jessica, Rachel has lost “her strongest mentor” as she studies to become a lawyer, which could sway her decision.

Meanwhile, Robert’s got another selling point: “In his mind, and potentially in the real world, [Rachel] might have a better chance of getting into the bar if she left the firm that hired a fraud and moved on,” Korsh notes. “So that’s part of his sales pitch.”

Suits fans, what do you think Rachel will decide to do? Hit the comments with your thoughts!

  1. Kevin says:
    December 21, 2016 at 5:10 PM

    I remember when Meghan Markle was one of the briefcase models on Deal or No Deal with Howie Madel as the host.

  2. PatriciaLee says:
    December 21, 2016 at 5:54 PM

    I thought Robert Zane was going to become a firm member/co-owner. Maybe this is leading to that? Good luck to them on their questioning the law school thing. Boldly going where no one has gone before…etc.

  3. grazelled says:
    December 21, 2016 at 6:14 PM

    It’s almost a meta comment from Robert about Rachel’s place in “the real world” considering what’s going on with Rachel Markel.

  4. Katherine says:
    December 21, 2016 at 7:44 PM

    This show has jumped the shark, sad to say.

    • Robert45 says:
      December 21, 2016 at 8:37 PM

      How has it jumped the shark??

      • Karen says:
        December 21, 2016 at 8:56 PM

        I wouldn’t have said it jumped the shark but the whole Mike in prison storyline was terrible and barely watchable.

        • Ricky23 says:
          December 22, 2016 at 4:27 AM

          Really?!!! I’m so glad that they finally resolved that whole “secret” and that they can finally move on from it.

          • KCC says:
            December 22, 2016 at 5:15 AM

            I’m glad they resolved Mike’s “secret” too. Although so many people knew, it was barely a secret any longer. I didn’t like the way it was resolved, the story was pretty weak IMO. Since the basic precept of the series is resolved, I would have preferred Mike did his entire sentence and they did a time jump between him going into jail and being released. A fresh start with new story of Mike being an excon integrating back into society and upsetting everyone’s lives trying to help him.

  5. Me says:
    December 22, 2016 at 3:47 AM

    Can she please just go away,her character is incredibly annoying!

  6. Ricky23 says:
    December 22, 2016 at 4:26 AM

    Is it true that she has asked for more time off because she is getting hounded by the press? Not that I think she is essential to the show but with Jessica gone I’d hate to see another cast member reduce her role in the show to the point that it has an adverse effect on the story line.

  7. kirads09 says:
    December 22, 2016 at 5:38 AM

    Well IRL thinking a move to London is in the cards for Meghan – probably soon! Good for her and Harry!

  8. Dinesh Praveen says:
    December 22, 2016 at 5:56 AM

    There is no way rachel is leaving the firm and mike unless director asks to do…

  9. James Magnum says:
    December 22, 2016 at 5:57 AM

    I LOVE the way the writers always seem to have us fans on a cliffhanger with what will happen next. I’m ex-military and the one RULE I learned is NEVER abandon your comrades, so for me I would love Meghan to find a way to stay and become a powerful figure for the firm as she is just so remarkably smart and compassionate- something I think that firm needs in particular as there are enough “wolves” already. But I also think her loyalty should come with a price; the wedding for Mike and Rachel, especially since Meghan and Patrick’s personal lives have taken dramatic turns– it will be interesting to see how the writers play into this!

  10. Rebecca says:
    December 22, 2016 at 10:42 AM

    Rachel should stay and take the lessons that Jessica taught her to become her “own Jessica “. Great show

  11. A fan of TV says:
    December 22, 2016 at 12:04 PM

    I have a sneaking suspicion she won’t be finishing out this series. Aren’t they scheduled to film another year at least?

  12. STEFANIA MCPARTLAN says:
    December 22, 2016 at 1:36 PM

    Rachel can’t leave Specter/Litt!!! She belongs here. Part of the family. She and Donna are great together along with the fact that Rachel has fought hard for her strength, independence from daddy and her love with MIKE. She must stay. We love her at this firm

  13. tjchurch2001 says:
    December 22, 2016 at 2:35 PM

    This is a problem with all the flashbacks & returns of characters from the firm’s past that hadn’t been on the show before: The firm was fine after Hardman (then a name partner) left, & with Louis & Harvey still name partners & still working there, take Jessica’s name off the wall (& remove her “name partner” status) the second she leaves, & I see no reason for Rachel to leave. (Especially when she’d be leaving Mike, Louis, Donna… And I seem to recall a flashback of her telling Jessica she interviewed there intentionally to avoid working for/with her father, & Jessica responding with a similar story.)

  14. sunshine says:
    December 22, 2016 at 2:52 PM

    Her firm is paying for her law school so there is a contract that she has to work for them to pay it off. Also, if you pass the bar exam you are admitted to the bar so where she works is irrelevant. Not to mention her dominating Father is someone she loves but can’t be around much as they’ve taken pains to show us over and over. So no, she doesn’t jump firms.

    • Tim Church says:
      December 22, 2016 at 3:04 PM

      Not positive, but I believe after Louis permanently lost his secretary, he made some sort of addendum/modification to Rachel’s contract regarding the firm paying for her schooling & her working there after… In fact, I seem to recall myself thinking at the time something along the lines of “Watch them come back to this in the future.”

  15. Diane Lavender says:
    December 22, 2016 at 5:40 PM

    Why did Gina Torres leave Suits?

