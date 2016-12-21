Scream Queens Finale: Who Was That Masked Man (or Woman), Anyway?

Did Tuesday’s Scream Queens finale leave anyone else with a major case of déjà vu?
Just as the show’s first season ended with
Chad Radwell someone in a Red Devil costume scaring Chanel in the mental hospital, so too did the second season finale conclude with a reunion between Ms. Oberlin and the series’ original spookster. This time, the Devil appeared in the backseat of Chanel’s Range Rover — per her license plate, she is RICH AG[ai]N — and came bearing a gift: a sparkly little box marked with the Kappa Kappa Tau insignia.
So, who was lurking beneath all that latex this time? Since we may never get an answer on screen — given the ratings this season, a renewal is looking pretty unlikely — we’re left to speculate on our own.
The obvious guess is Grace, who now has two reasons for wanting Chanel dead: Not only did Grace suffer a mental breakdown as a result of everything she experienced in Season 1, but her father also died while seeking revenge on her behalf. (Before you say anything, I know that neither of those things are actually Chanel’s fault, but we’re going with Scream Queens logic here, in which Chanel takes the blame for pretty much everything.)
Then again, because we’re using Scream Queens logic, it really could be anyone. Maybe Nurse Hoffel didn’t die in that quicksand. Maybe Hester got bored on Murder Island and returned to familiar stabbing grounds. Or maybe it’s someone we haven’t met yet, a deranged fan of talk-show hostess Chanel.
Give it some thought, then drop a comment with your guess(es) below. Also, are you hoping for a Season 3 renewal?
That part did make me gasp tho. Guess we’ll never find out.
It’s Grace. Obvi.
I don’t need a third season, but I would be fine with a spinoff of just Chanel and Number 5 doing a Simple Life-like show. I could watch Chanel insult Number 5 all day!
I see no 5 being the eventual final killer and actually doing away the channels and getting some revenge.
I WAS HOPING SCREAM QUEEN’S 2 ENDED IN CLIFFHANGER WHICH DID HAPPEN SO IT WOULD MAKE SENSE TO HAVE A SEASON 3 BUT WITH GRACE AS THE DEVIL AND FEATHER MCCARTHY 2 DEVIL AND FOR SEASON 3 TO WORK IT NEEDS TO BE MOVED TO HBO OR COMEDY CENTRAL WITH 20 EPISODE’S .
Or FX.
I really hope we will get another season…at least! I hope, since dead of summer is now cancelled, that they will go with the summer camp theme like they wanted to in the first place. I can only imagine the chanels as camp counsellors. 😝
Love how both seasons were bookended with the Red Devil appearing to Chanel. I would definitely love a season three, even if it was just an 8 or 10 episode final season for our final scream queens! I’m holding out a little bit of hope that Fox will give us one final season and let Ryan Murphy and company go to town and throw every idea they’ve had for SQ and give us a balls to wall, over the top, fun, funny, campy, hilarious, overlooked and underrated show! Long live the Chanels and Jamie Lee Curtis!
I think season 3 could take place on blood island?
I thought it could be hester,but lets see
Hester is on BLOOD island not murder island..
I hope we get season 3. This season was unbalanced but they;re all just SO GOOD. Emma Roberts is amazing.
Scream Queens should be renewed for a 3rd Season and I do agree with the person who’s behind the Red Devil mask in the Season 2 Finale of being Grace played by Skyler Samuels it does make sense in wanting revenge against Chanel Oberlin from having Her go mental into the Stanford Psychiatric Hospital and avenging Her Father’s death/murder!
PLEASE READERS WRITE A PETITION FOR SEASON 3 SO WE WANT IT BIT
we should write a petition for season 3
yes for season 3 and maybe it could be the person that went to kkt and was on lovin the d
I think as a kind gesture Doc Brock and Hester invite’s everyone to blood island (plus some tourists or fans of loving the c) and people start dying and everyone thinks it’s them but it’s actually Grace, and Hester survives since Hester didn’t kill her (episode where Diego Boneta dies) so she returns the favor.
How is Scream Queens so bad yet so good?? Not holding my breath for a S3 but damn it I want one! The Chanel’s are TV gold.
If its like the rest of the seasons we’ll hopefully see a new celebrity as the killer. Could so see Grace telling someone in the asylum with her about everything and the two team up. I mean it has to be Grace. Hoffel wouldn’t have KKT insignia. Hester could but why have old killers be the new one again. Wouldn’t be as good.
They should renew for a third and final season. Shorten it to 8 eps if they have to. The Red Devil at the end is Grace. Makes the most sense and would be the best choice. Shows like this can’t last forever, when the cast stays the same. For the most part. Horror movie survivors, never survive long. Ratings shouldn’t matter, when this show could never hit Season 5,6,7 etc, based on the plot. If it changed every year, like AHS, then sure. One more season, tie up any loose ends and then be done. Or give Hester her own series and do a couple seasons of Scream Queens: Blood Island. A third season would take a lot of planning, since everyone is either dead or moved on.
I’ll bet there is some subplot with the old TV host Dr. D. She was in the same sorority and was “killed” in the hospital and Chanel took her place. Maybe she comes back for revenge. But then again you never know with this show as we’ve seen. It could be multiple people! I don’t expect to see the girl from Glee again. She has run her course on the show. I hope it comes back for another season because it is super cheesy and funny. I love how it makes fun of itself!
That could be the girl witch skin was burn in the season one
I have a few theories and who might be the killer(s) for season 3. First is obviously, Gracey. After all she went crazy and her father died, espically since Wes and Grace had a good connection at the end of season 1. Then there is Holt and Hester. We found out in the last episode that Holt and Hester love killing people now and might come back to kill. We also know that Hester loves teaming up with killers, this season might be Grace. Now the theory on Hoffel surviving is highly unprobabable, but knowing the show, they could do anything with her. Then the deranged fan could be true because everyone knew what happened at Kappa Kappa Tau and this might be the way the fan could communicate with Chanel. Then when Chanel gets mad, he/she wants his/her biggest idol to pay. Or he/she just might move on and never be seen again. I think that for season 3 (if there is a season 3) the killers will be Grace, Hester and Holt or instead of a Hester, it will be a new character.
Sorry i meant Brock* not Holt lmao
Its chenell number 5 duhhhh shes mad because shes a geniuse and no one cares 😂😂😂 oh it should also be a freddy cruger vs jason vorhees kind a thing the red devil vs green menie