Ratings: Scream Queens Flat With Finale, Michael Bublé Annual Hits Lows

The Season 2 finale of Fox’s Scream Queens drew 1.38 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating on Tuesday night, ticking up to a 5-week audience high while again clutching onto its series low in the demo.
TVLine readers gave the episode an average grade of “C+.”
Over on NBC, Michael Bublé Sings and Swings did 5.3 mil/0.8, dropping 27 and 33 percent from last year (where it aired earlier in the month) to mark lows for the annual special. Leading out of that, Tony Bennett’s 90th-birthday special did 6.7 mil and a 0.8.
ABC’s The Year review (3.8 mil/1.1) led the night in the demo, while CBS’ NCIS rerun (9.8 mil/1.0) drew Tuesday’s largest audience.
The CW’s Terry Crews Saves Christmas special did 1 mil and a 0.3.
I am less annoyed by Scream Queens than I was last year. Knowing that it is a goner, I’m going to miss n°5.
I recorded Michael Buble’s special (so I haven’t watched it yet) but I wonder if part of the low ratings is also due to the fact that it wasn’t a typical Christmas special (which people are more likely to tune in for this time of year). Combine that with the fact that it aired later in the month than normal and could explain the difference.
You make some good points. It was a swinging hour. Buble really entertains. The Tony Bennett birthday concert, too, was a great show. More please!
Poor Scream Queens. Even I don’t think Ryan Murphy’s relationship with FOX will save it.
SCREAM QUEENS just is not very good. It is not fun to watch.
Sad people just did not get Scream Queens. It had more funny lines per episode than most sit coms have in several episodes. Sure it had flaws but for a good old guilty pleasure it was fun.
I didn’t think that Michael Buble would have a Christmas special this year since he took a break from performing to be with his sick son.
Poor Scream Queens just didn’t find a niche in people’s lives :(. It was fun while it lasted….I will miss the Chanel’s!
SQs was only 0.1 point higher than reruns of Gotham and Lucifer.