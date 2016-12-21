Ratings: Scream Queens Flat With Finale, Michael Bublé Annual Hits Lows

The Season 2 finale of Fox’s Scream Queens drew 1.38 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating on Tuesday night, ticking up to a 5-week audience high while again clutching onto its series low in the demo.

TVLine readers gave the episode an average grade of “C+.”

Over on NBC, Michael Bublé Sings and Swings did 5.3 mil/0.8, dropping 27 and 33 percent from last year (where it aired earlier in the month) to mark lows for the annual special. Leading out of that, Tony Bennett’s 90th-birthday special did 6.7 mil and a 0.8.

ABC’s The Year review (3.8 mil/1.1) led the night in the demo, while CBS’ NCIS rerun (9.8 mil/1.0) drew Tuesday’s largest audience.

The CW’s Terry Crews Saves Christmas special did 1 mil and a 0.3.