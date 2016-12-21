Can Lethal Weapon's Grieving Riggs Move On? EP Matt Miller Weighs In

If Lethal Weapon‘s Christmas episode made it seem like Riggs had come to some sort of peace about his wife’s death, chalk that up to wishful holiday thinking, executive producer Matt Miller says.
Because when the Fox drama returns on Jan. 4 (8/7c), the grieving detective won’t have moved far past where we last saw him: obsessing about a punk criminal’s taunting insinuation that the car crash that killed Miranda Riggs (and the couple’s unborn child) was no accident. (As we now know, the drug dealer was lying.)
“That is a little bit of a question that we’re going to ask throughout the course of [the winter premiere]: the circumstances surrounding Miranda’s death, but more importantly, can Riggs let go?” Miller tells TVLine. “That seems to be the anchor around his neck, and it’s definitely a thing that drags him down.”
In the first episode back from the break, titled “Homebodies,” will approach the question by having both Riggs and Murtaugh meet and work with people who are a lot like them. The experience, while comic, will highlight the “ramifications” of the detectives’ partnership on Murtaugh, Miller says, adding that the older cop will ask himself “Can I live with this guy who doesn’t seem to be getting better, but seems to be getting worse and worse?”
The EP promises that there will be a light at the end of Riggs’ tunnel… but that it’ll seem like a mere glimmer for the near future. “We want to drag Riggs a little bit through the mud before he gets better,” Miller adds. “But then there are going to be moments within our back half of the season where he is better, and you feel like this guy has improved.”
Karen needs to come back! loved the chemestry
This! Completely agree. Obviously not something immediately, but I think that she had a good vibe with the team, better than honestly both Bailey and Cruz, so new team member maybe?
I didn’t think I would like this show when it was first being advertised, even though I was a Lethal Weapon movie fan, but I have to admit that this show is my favorite one of this season (and I watch A LOT of tv). I think Clayne (Riggs) does a fantastic job of sucking you in to his emotions, making you feel everything he feels. I was worried about seeing Damon Wayans play Murtaugh because I’ve only seen his comedic roles and he does a good job of playing the more serious side of things and am I the only one who loves the captain and his constant frustration with the duo detectives. I die laughing every time he looks out his window or sees a news report about some catastrophe and immediately wants to know where Riggs and Murtaugh are.
I agree that Trish looked like a great option as a love interest for Riggs perhaps down the road, but not quite yet. Riggs’ sorrow over his wife is what makes his character so compelling.
Whoops didn’t mean Trish, meant DEA Agent Karen Palmer.
I love the captain too! His interactions are always funny
I love the captain too. When he wanted to know where Riggs and Murtaugh where when he saw the fireworks going off was hilarious
Am I the only one on here that wants Riggs paired with Dr. Maureen Cahill down the line?
Nope! I thought it such a good fit, I assumed the writing was going that direction.
What do you mean by that question in the past tense?
I do think they have good chemistry, just not sure how I feel about the whole psychiatrist falling for her patient aspect of it
I forgot about that. Well, they’re the writing geniuses.
What’s wrong with the aspect of a psychiatrist falling for his patient?
*her
…and I watch every episode waiting for further development of a Riggs and Cahill team to join our Murtaugh and Trish team.
I’m okay with this. He is grieving. I like how they are showing that. If the show were nothing but that, I’d be very annoyed, but it is realistic. We are still within the first year of him losing his wife and child. That’s hard. To treat it any less would be to cheapen it.
I couldn’t agree more.
Nicely put Mark totally agree!
Can’t wait to see what they do with that ending. He told him the truth but the person he was on the phone with is who? The father in law DA? Is there a connection to her death?
my fave new show of 2016!!
Am I the only one still not convinced that Miranda’s “accident” wasn’t an accident? When Riggs asked him at the airport, the cartel guy said that he wasn’t that important. Okay, so he wasn’t that important to the cartel. BUT if it was truly an accident, why did the cartel guy say something about it to whomever he was talking to on the phone in the car? And, of course, there is the big question as to who was he talking to!
My thought was that the cartel guy’s commit meant Riggs wasn’t that important but Miranda was. Maybe she was killed because of her father, either as punishment or to keep him in line that they would take out the rest of his father if he didn’t do what they wanted. At least that is my theory so far.
*rest of his family
Grief is not a linear process. There may be a period in which someone seems to be getting “better” only to have it upended by some type of memory or situation that triggers the grieving again. It’s basically a “two steps forward, one step backwards” process, especially for the first year after the loss of a significant other. I think Clayne Crawford captures this eloquently in both his Riggs and Teddy (Rectify) roles.
I want him to stay single and grieve for a couple of seasons, until he meets his “Lorna”. But I wouldn’t mind at all Karen being the show’s “Lorna”, I really liked the character for herself and as others noted, she had good chemistry with everyone.
Grief is grief. I understand. But whenever something bad happens that reminds him of his wife and/or unborn child he ends up on the floor of his trailer and pulls out his gun waiting for his partner to open the door.
Isn’t it about time for a change in how he handles his grief?
Personally, I realize it would go against the base of the movies, but I feel like Riggs is not the one who needs to change (unless we’re referring to changing partners).
Regardless of having his family there or not (like last night’s bender plan), & their relative experience in the occupation, Murtaugh is not allowing Riggs to get over the wife & child he lost, quite-oppositely verbally going on almost-constantly about his family.
I love this show and the growing relationship ship between Martin and Roger. I also love the detail and reality in the telling of his loss. That it will take more time for him to simply want to live. Not too long ago he told Cahill he thinks of joining Miranda every day. That he came close to taking his life in the Christmas episode to love someone that much, to lose her and their child. Those flashbacks at Christmas between Martin and Miranda were heartwarming and hearbreaking. It showed us insight into way living hurts for Martin. Roger and Trish are starting to make that a little easier