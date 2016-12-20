Star Wars Rebels Forest Whitaker
Courtesy of Lucasfilm Ltd. (Inset: Disney XD)

Rogue One's Forest Whitaker to Reprise Saw Gerrera Role on Star Wars Rebels

By /

Disney XD’s Star Wars Rebels has recruited Forest Whitaker to voice Saw Gerrera, the freedom fighter he plays in the blockbuster film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

RELATEDRogue One‘s Felicity Jones to Host SNL

Set in a time period just prior to the events of Rogue One, Star Wars Rebels will introduce Gerrera in the episode “Ghosts of Geonosis, Parts One and Two,” premiering Saturday, Jan. 7.

An animated incarnation of the character was previously featured on Star Wars: The Clone Wars, then voiced by Andrew Kishino. At that time, Gerrera was a guerrilla fighter who received training from Jedi Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka Tano.

RELATEDTurner Lands 11 Star Wars Films, Including Parts VIII, IX and Rogue One

“It’s an incredible honor to have Forest Whitaker play Saw in Rebels,” executive producer Dave Filoni said in a statement. “Forest did a great job at capturing Saw in a way that is a bit mad, a bit crazed, a bit afraid, but also a bit sympathetic. He sees something coming, but no one will take action before it’s too late.”

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

5 Comments
  1. Jason says:
    December 20, 2016 at 11:30 AM

    Such an underrated actor

    Reply
  2. Tom says:
    December 20, 2016 at 10:32 PM

    I like how the animation process takes 10 pounds and 50 shades off his face. They barely look alike lol.

    Reply
See More Comments
 