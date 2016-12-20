Rogue One's Forest Whitaker to Reprise Saw Gerrera Role on Star Wars Rebels

Disney XD’s Star Wars Rebels has recruited Forest Whitaker to voice Saw Gerrera, the freedom fighter he plays in the blockbuster film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Set in a time period just prior to the events of Rogue One, Star Wars Rebels will introduce Gerrera in the episode “Ghosts of Geonosis, Parts One and Two,” premiering Saturday, Jan. 7.

An animated incarnation of the character was previously featured on Star Wars: The Clone Wars, then voiced by Andrew Kishino. At that time, Gerrera was a guerrilla fighter who received training from Jedi Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka Tano.

“It’s an incredible honor to have Forest Whitaker play Saw in Rebels,” executive producer Dave Filoni said in a statement. “Forest did a great job at capturing Saw in a way that is a bit mad, a bit crazed, a bit afraid, but also a bit sympathetic. He sees something coming, but no one will take action before it’s too late.”