The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Trailer Gives Norman Reedus a French Twist and a Sidekick Who’s Second to Nun

Ready, set, escargot! During the Walking Dead Fan Watch Party at San Diego Comic-Con Friday, AMC unveiled not only the first half of the first episode of its France-set Daryl Dixon spinoff (premiering on Sunday, Sept. 10, at 9/8c) but also the series’ official trailer. As you’ll see in the video above, there are, among other dangers, marcheurs aplenty to chase Norman Reedus’ embattled protagonist around L’hexagone.

The fifth offshoot of the Walking Dead franchise will follow our favorite biker as he struggles to figure out how the hell he wound up overseas and how he’s going to get back. He was, after all, on a mission when the mothership concluded its 11-season run in November 2022; he’d set off in search of long-missing pal Rick Grimes. (Read the recap here.) But “the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan,” the show’s official logline warns.

Key among those connections would seem to be the ties that will soon bind Daryl to Sister Isabelle (Clémence Poésy of The Essex Serpent) and Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi), a youngster whose protector feels that he is ready “to lead the revival of humanity.” We might have let him go through puberty first ourselves, but what do we know?

Fellow Walking Dead OG Melissa McBride was initially announced as co-starring with Reedus in the spinoff, as Daryl’s longtime bestie, Carol Peletier. Then it was announced that she wasn’t. Then, this past June, Walking Dead: Dead City leading man Jeffrey Dean Morgan revealed that McBride is going to be a part of the rejiggered Daryl Dixon series. “Golly… this must [have] been in the works for ages,” he snarked to “fans” who’d given Reedus a hard time when the news broke of McBride’s exit. “’Twas from the start.”

Rounding out the cast of Daryl Dixon are relative newcomers Anne Charrier (The Last Deadly Mission) as Genet, Eriq Ebanouey (Fox Hunt) as Fallou, Laika Blanc Francard (My Night) as Sylvie and Romain Levi (The Tunnel) as Codron. To get a sense of just how high AMC is on the show, click here for more news from Comic-Con. Then, to check out the trailer, press PLAY on the video at the top of this post. Pretty freakin’ cinematic, oui?