TWD: Dead City and TWD: Daryl Dixon Both Get Early Season 2 Renewals

There’s a lot more life in The Walking Dead. At San Diego Comic-Con Friday, AMC announced that it had renewed not one but two spinoffs of the long-running zombie drama: Dead City and Daryl Dixon — the latter of which hasn’t even premiered yet!

Dead City, which airs its Season 1 finale Sunday at 9/8c, re-teams Lauren Cohan’s Maggie with Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan, not only her husband’s murderer but one of the franchise’s all-time greatest villains. Daryl Dixon, which kicks off its run on Sunday, Sept. 10, at 9/8c, takes Norman Reedus’ gruff-but-tender hero to France, where new connections will complicate his obligation to old friends.

In disclosing that both shows had been picked up for sophomore seasons, Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said that “this next chapter in the Walking Dead Universe continues to thrive with a terrific inaugural season for Dead City and highly anticipated new journey for fan-favorite character Daryl Dixon…

“We can’t wait to bring Dead City fans back to the epicenter of Manhattan for more zip-lining action with Maggie and Negan,” he added. “And, ahead of its debut, we’re thrilled to double down on Daryl as we bring the apocalypse to France, transforming Notre Dame, Pont du Gard and other iconic locales into an apocalyptic landscape unlike anything we’ve seen before.”

What say you? Are you psyched to hear we’ll be returning to Dead City? And was this casting news already exciting enough to get you all in on Daryl Dixon?