Read Next: The Conners’ Past Seasons to Finally Be Made Available
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Trending Shows

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Promises More Mess in Season 2 Trailer — Is Someone Pregnant?

Share

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is back at it with a new group of soon-to-be married or broken up pairings.

In a new Season 2 trailer, which you can check out above, tensions are running high as each couple decides the future of their relationship. And if we’re going by the dramatic sound bite in the sneak peek, one duo might be in for a huge surprise.

“She informed us that she had taken a pregnancy test,” Nick Lachey says in the video. We don’t know who this involves or what the test results say, but we’re here for the drama.

Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the Netflix reality series follows five different couples at a crossroads, with one partner ready to get married and the other not quite sure.

“An ultimatum is issued,” the official synopsis reads, “and in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on. In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures.”

Season 2’s first eight episodes will arrive Wednesday, Aug. 23 on Netflix. Meanwhile, the finale and reunion will stream the following week on Aug. 30.

To refresh your memory on what went down last time, read our Season 1 finale recap here.

Will you be tuning in for The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 2?
For All Spoiler, Casting & Scoop News
Subscribe
More from TVLine

Comments

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

What to Watch Today
August 09, 2023
03:00 AM
High School Musical: The Musical: The SeriesLadies First: A Story of Women in Hip-HopMovingReservation DogsStrange Planet
08:00 PM
LA Fire & RescueNancy Drew
09:00 PM
Gordon Ramsay's Food StarsRiverdaleSuperfanThe Wonder Years
10:00 PM
grown-ish
Read more
Most Commented
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad