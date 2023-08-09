The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is back at it with a new group of soon-to-be married or broken up pairings.

In a new Season 2 trailer, which you can check out above, tensions are running high as each couple decides the future of their relationship. And if we’re going by the dramatic sound bite in the sneak peek, one duo might be in for a huge surprise.

“She informed us that she had taken a pregnancy test,” Nick Lachey says in the video. We don’t know who this involves or what the test results say, but we’re here for the drama.

Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the Netflix reality series follows five different couples at a crossroads, with one partner ready to get married and the other not quite sure.

“An ultimatum is issued,” the official synopsis reads, “and in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on. In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures.”

Season 2’s first eight episodes will arrive Wednesday, Aug. 23 on Netflix. Meanwhile, the finale and reunion will stream the following week on Aug. 30.

