The Other Black Girl: Watch Unsettling First Trailer for Hulu’s Novel Adaptation

Something isn’t right — well, several things aren’t right — in the first trailer for The Other Black Girl, which Hulu released Wednesday. But will protagonist Nella figure out what’s behind the sinister goings-on before they take her out?

The series adaptation of Zakiya Dalila Harris’ novel follows Nella (played by Insidious: The Red Door‘s Sinclair Daniel), an editorial assistant who is tired of being the only Black girl at her company. She’s excited when Hazel (Riverdale‘s Ashleigh Murray) is hired. But, as the series’ logline tells us, “as Hazel’s star begins to rise, Nella spirals out and discovers something sinister is going on at the company.”

The trailer above really drives home that point, as Nella wonders if she’s losing her mind or if the all-white publishing house, as well as her new co-worker, are out to get her. In addition to Daniel and Murray, the cast also includes Bellamy Young (Scandal), Garcelle Beauvais (NYPD Blue), Eric McCormack (Will & Grace), Brittany Adbumola (The CW’s 4400 reboot) and Hunter Parrish (Weeds).

Hulu will release all 10 episodes of the series on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

