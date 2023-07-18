The Chi Season 6 Is a Graduation in More Ways Than One — Watch Full Trailer

Kevin, Jake and Papa mark the end of their high school careers in The Chi‘s full Season 6 trailer, but it feels like Emmett’s the one getting a real education — whether he wants it or not.

The two-minute spot shows the teens experiencing a bunch of adolescent milestones: prom, graduation and the like. Meanwhile, Emmett proudly tells Kiesha, “Douda investing in me is the best thing that ever happened to us. Everything he promised is coming true.” But she’s not impressed, and by halfway through the trailer — right around the time Douda is pressing a gun into Emmett’s hand and telling him, “When someone offers you a gift, you should take it” — the young restaurateur seems far less excited about the partnership, as well.

The Showtime drama will return for an expanded, 16-episode sixth season on Sunday, Aug. 6, at 9/8c; the episode will be available on Friday, Aug. 4, on Paramount+ and On Demand. The season will be split in half, with the second eight episodes airing at a later date.

Per the season’s official synopsis: “This season, life in The Chi reverberates between the highest highs and lowest lows. Big dreams are finally realized but at a cost and everyone will be tested in unimaginable ways as they calculate the risks and rewards of their next big move. Emmett and Kiesha’s blissful blended union is tested by his insatiable drive to expand Smokey’s and a new perilous partnership, while Kiesha finally races toward a rewarding new career. Douda deals with the fallout of Q’s murder and its effect on the shifting loyalty of his inner circle. Victor’s bold declaration of love for both his new girlfriend and his beloved community will impact his political ambitions. Happily married Jada mentors Emmett and her besties as they navigate relationships. Kevin is becoming a brilliant master gamer but struggles with the youthful pitfalls of early independence. Jake launches a new business, and Papa falls for an older woman while questioning his faith. What will become of their pursuits will be revealed over the course of this season’s 16 jaw-dropping episodes.”

Press PLAY on the video above to watch the trailer