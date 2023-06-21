The kids of The Chi aren’t kids anymore.

A teaser trailer released Wednesday gives us a hint of what a very grown-up Kevin, Jake, Papa and their fellow Windy City inhabitants will be up to when the Showtime series returns for Season 6. And now we also know exactly when that will be: Sunday, Aug. 6, at 9/8c, but the episode will be available on Friday, Aug. 4, on Paramount+ and On Demand.

What’s more, the upcoming season has been expanded to 16 episodes (instead of the usual 10) and split in half, with the second eight episodes airing at a date to be announced.

Per the season’s official synopsis: “This season, life in The Chi reverberates between the highest highs and lowest lows. Big dreams are finally realized but at a cost and everyone will be tested in unimaginable ways as they calculate the risks and rewards of their next big move. Emmett and Kiesha’s blissful blended union is tested by his insatiable drive to expand Smokey’s and a new perilous partnership, while Kiesha finally races toward a rewarding new career. Douda deals with the fallout of Q’s murder and its effect on the shifting loyalty of his inner circle. Victor’s bold declaration of love for both his new girlfriend and his beloved community will impact his political ambitions. Happily married Jada mentors Emmett and her besties as they navigate relationships. Kevin is becoming a brilliant master gamer but struggles with the youthful pitfalls of early independence. Jake launches a new business, and Papa falls for an older woman while questioning his faith. What will become of their pursuits will be revealed over the course of this season’s 16 jaw-dropping episodes.”

