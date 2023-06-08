Special Ops: Lioness‘ mission is simple, but not easy, as Zoe Saldaña’s character explains in the first trailer for Paramount+’s upcoming drama.

“We locate the wives and daughters of these high-value targets, and we place an operative close to them,” she says in the video above. “And we kill the target.”

Based on a real-life CIA program, the series follows Cruz Manuelos (played by Locke & Key‘s Laysla De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within.

The drama, which hails from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, will premiere on Sunday, July 23, on Paramount+.

Kidman, who also serves as executive producer on the series, plays Kaitlyn Meade, “the CIA’s senior supervisor who has had a long career of playing the politics game. She must juggle the trappings of being a woman in the high-ranking intelligence community, a wife who longs for the attention she herself can’t even give, and a mentor to someone veering suspiciously close to the same rocky road she’s found herself on.” Joe, played by Saldaña (also an EP), is “the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives.”

The cast also includes Morgan Freeman, Michael Kelly (House of Cards), Dave Annable, LaMonica Garrett, Jill Wagner, James Jordan, Jonah Wharton and Stephanie Nur, among others.

Press PLAY on the teaser trailer above to see Special Ops: Lioness in action, then hit the comments: Are you planning to watch on July 23?