Riverdale Video: Watch an Extended Preview of the Series Finale (Exclusive)

Can’t wait to see how Riverdale ends? We’ve got an extended sneak peek at the last day of school at Riverdale High.

TVLine has an exclusive extended trailer for next Wednesday’s series finale (The CW, 9/8c), with Archie and the gang saying goodbye and making the most of their last moments together. “Tonight is about appreciating every thing we’ve been through,” Veronica says, and Jughead asks Betty, “Are you ready to go back to school one last time?” The three of them pile into Archie’s jalopy to enjoy one more joy ride, and Betty later marvels: “This is the last time we’ll be walking into Riverdale High ever, in our lives.” We see Cheryl and Toni together again — and a tender moment between Archie and Betty, too. Betty says, “I love you all so much,” as she, Archie, Jughead and Veronica have a final milkshake toast in a booth at Pop’s.

We already know that the series finale will feature an elderly Betty going back to the 1950s to spend one last day with her old pals, according to the official synopsis: “Back in present day and longing for her former life in Riverdale, 86-year-old Betty turns to a special friend to help her relive her last day of senior year with her friends as they were, their memories restored.”

