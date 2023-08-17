Read Next: Chucky and SurrealEstate Set Fall Premiere Dates
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Trending Shows

Riverdale Video: Watch an Extended Preview of the Series Finale (Exclusive)

Share

Can’t wait to see how Riverdale ends? We’ve got an extended sneak peek at the last day of school at Riverdale High.

TVLine has an exclusive extended trailer for next Wednesday’s series finale (The CW, 9/8c), with Archie and the gang saying goodbye and making the most of their last moments together. “Tonight is about appreciating every thing we’ve been through,” Veronica says, and Jughead asks Betty, “Are you ready to go back to school one last time?” The three of them pile into Archie’s jalopy to enjoy one more joy ride, and Betty later marvels: “This is the last time we’ll be walking into Riverdale High ever, in our lives.” We see Cheryl and Toni together again — and a tender moment between Archie and Betty, too. Betty says, “I love you all so much,” as she, Archie, Jughead and Veronica have a final milkshake toast in a booth at Pop’s.

We already know that the series finale will feature an elderly Betty going back to the 1950s to spend one last day with her old pals, according to the official synopsis: “Back in present day and longing for her former life in Riverdale, 86-year-old Betty turns to a special friend to help her relive her last day of senior year with her friends as they were, their memories restored.”

Press PLAY above for an exclusive first look at Riverdale’s swan song, and then grab a booth in the comments below and tell us what you’re hoping to see in the series finale.
For All Spoiler, Casting & Scoop News
Subscribe
More from TVLine

Comments are monitored, so please stay on topic and refrain from using profanity. Let's have a smart discussion about TV!

1 Comment

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. My heart swelled when they showed Luke Perry during the happy memories montage in the next to last episode. So sentimental! Although it never matched the perfection of season one, I am looking forward to saying goodbye to Riverdale in all its cuckoo glory.

    Reply
What to Watch Today
August 17, 2023
03:00 AM
And Just Like That...Average JoeCold Case Files: DNA SpeaksHarley QuinnKilling ItTracy Morgan: Takin’ It Too FarThe UpshawsWarrior
10:00 PM
Tacoma FDWhat We Do in the Shadows
Read more
Most Commented
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad