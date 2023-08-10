Power Book IV’s Tommy Lays Out a Violent Strategy to Become Chicago’s Biggest Kingpin — Watch Season 2 Trailer

Tommy Egan takes a note from Game of Thrones‘ Littlefinger in the Season 2 trailer for Power Book IV: Force and looks at chaos as a mother-you-know-what-in’ ladder.

“Right now we just let them fight each other while we expand our territory,” he tells Diamond in the just-released video. “And then, when nobody’s looking, we slide right on in.”

Easily said, but maybe not so easily done. The upcoming season — which premieres on Friday, Sept. 1, at 8/7c on Starz (and at midnight on Sept. 1 via the Starz app and on-demand) — will find Tommy and his new crew in the middle of a turf war that threatens to destroy both their business and their lives. But the danger is coming from another angle, as well: A federal task force has figured out that Egan is in town (despite his “death” in New York), giving him one more enemy to dodge.

But because Tommy’s gotta be Tommy, of course there’s a new lady that sparks his interest (maybe the woman with whom he gets cozy in the trailer?)… and that never ends well for anyone, does it?

As previously reported, Power executive producer Gary Lennon will serve as showrunner and executive producer in Season 2, taking over for creator/EP Robert Muncic. Series star Joseph Sikora previously told TVLine that Lennon “truly is the cultivator” of Tommy’s voice “and that dynamic emotion behind the character.”

Press PLAY on the video above to watch the trailer, scroll down to see new photos, then hit the comments with your thoughts about the upcoming season.