Oh you saucy little Minx.

The Max-turned-Starz comedy will be back for Season 2 on Friday, July 21, at 9/8c (and at midnight on the 21st on the Starz app and on demand). What better way to get fans all hot and bothered for the return than with a NSFW Red Band trailer, released on National Nude Day?

The season’s first trailer established Season 2’s jumping-off point: Joyce (played by Ophelia Lovibond) is in full control of the erotic women’s magazine she started and is ready to sign with a big-deal publisher, but then Doug (Jake Johnson) saunters back into her life. And before you can say “centerfold,” the two are business partners once more.

The video above, however, focuses more on the show’s titillating subject matter. As such, it includes, among other visuals, “nudity, drug use, lewd use of tennis racquet (!), explicit anatomy lessons,” the advisory at the top of the clip warns.

We see Minx sponsor a screening of Deep Throat. We watch Richie chastise a randy model in a pool. We witness Doug presiding over what looks like the birth of a Chippendales-like, all-male revue. And, as promised, we are privy to what looks like a clothing-free tennis match played in what we’re sure is a not-regulation fashion.

In addition to Johnson and Lovibond, the Season 2 cast includes Idara Victor, Lennon Parham, Oscar Montoya, Jessica Lowe and new addition Elizabeth Perkins.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch the decidedly adult trailer, then hit the comments: Will you tune in when Minx returns for its sophomore run?