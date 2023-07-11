Men in Kilts’ Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish Hobbit It Up in New Zealand-Set Season 2 — Watch Trailer

Sassenachs, I don’t think we’re in Scotland anymore.

Starz on Tuesday released the first trailer for Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip With Sam and Graham, giving us a good look at what the Outlander co-stars’ ramble around New Zealand will be like in the travel show’s upcoming Season 2.

As McTavish explains in the video above, he moved to the Land of the Long White Cloud when he played Dwalin in the Lord of the Rings film trilogy, which was shot there. Where Season 1 found the men exploring their native Scotland, the sophomore run allows McTavish to introduce Heughan to his adopted home.

The travel series will return on Friday, Aug. 11, at 9:30/8:30c; it will be available beginning at midnight on the Starz app and all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms. Season 2 will consist of four half-hour episodes.

Per the official release: “Season 2 promises to be full of shenanigans and adrenaline as they come face to face with apex predators, fall 300 meters in a swing, discover the vast history and culture of the Māori, and eat their way through the islands of New Zealand.” Indeed, we see the pair get very close to some intimidating-looking sharks — and try on what look like distinctly Hobbit-inspired prosthetics — during the roughly 90-second spot.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch Heughan and McTavish’s international shenanigans, scroll down to see the official poster, then hit the comments: Are you planning to take another trip with Sam and Graham?