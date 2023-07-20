Beware, mortals: The gods of Krapopolis are powerful, mercurial and sassy as all get-out.

The trailer for Season 1 of Dan Harmon’s mythical animated Fox series dropped Thursday, ahead of the show’s screening at San Diego Comic-Con. Set in mythical ancient Greece, Krapopolis tells the story of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods and monsters trying to run one of the world’s first cities, while also trying their best to not kill each other in the process.

The two-minute spot introduces Tyrannis (voiced by The IT Crowd‘s Richard Ayoade), the mortal son of the goddess Deliria (Ted Lasso‘s Hannah Waddingham) and the half centaur/half manticore Shlub (What We Do in the Shadows‘ Matt Berry).

Dan Harmon (Community, Rick and Morty) is an executive producer, with Jordan Young (BoJack Horseman) serving as showrunner. Fox has already renewed the series for a second season.

The long-awaited Krapopoplis will have a two-episode premiere on Sunday, Sept. 24, immediately following the network’s NFL doubleheader. The series will then move into its regular Sunday-at-8:30 pm time slot on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Press PLAY on the video at the top of the post to watch the trailer, then hit the comments with your thoughts about Animation Domination’s newest entry!