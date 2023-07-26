Invasion Season 2 Trailer: The War Continues, as Humanity Grapples With Its ‘Last Chance for Survival’ — Watch

Chaos looms in Invasion‘s new Season 2 trailer, giving us our first glimpse at the terror that’s in store for mankind.

The sophomore run (which kicks off Wednesday, Aug 23 on Apple TV+ with the first of 10 episodes) will pick up just months after the first finale, with the aliens escalating their attacks in an all-out war against humans.

The trailer (embedded above) gives us a tense sneak peek at the new episodes (which take place 121 days after the attacks begin), as “aliens and destruction abound, answers are relentlessly pursued and the fight for the world’s survival continues,” according to the official description. (See first photos here.)

Co-created by Simon Kinberg (of the X-Men and Deadpool films, and The Martian) and David Weil (Citadel), the series is described as a “sweeping, character-driven science fiction drama series that follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world.”

Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Paddy Holland and Tara Moayedi star, with new series regulars that include Enver Gjokaj (Marvel’s Agent Carter), Nedra Marie Taylor (Orange Is the New Black) and Naian González Norvind (Mexico’s Amsterdam).

Excited that Invasion is (finally!) coming back? Watch the trailer embedded above, then sound off in the comments.