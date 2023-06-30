‘More Intense’ Invasion Season 2 Sets Late Summer Release Date on Apple — See Photos

It’s no longer a secret when Invasion will return.

Apple TV+ has announced that the sci-fi series, which streamed its freshman run back in October-December 2021, will at long last premiere Season 2 on Wednesday, Aug 23, with the first episode of 10. Weekly releases will follow, leading to an Oct. 25 season finale.

First photos were also released, seen above and below.

Co-created by Simon Kinberg (of the X-Men and Deadpool films, and The Martian) and David Weil (Citadel), Invasion is described as a “sweeping, character-driven science fiction drama series that follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world.”

Season 2 will pick up just months after the first finale, with said aliens escalating their attacks in an all-out war against humans.

Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Paddy Holland and Tara Moayedi star, while the new series regulars for Season 2 include Enver Gjokaj (Marvel’s Agent Carter), Nedra Marie Taylor (Orange Is the New Black) and Naian González Norvind (Mexico’s Amsterdam).

“I couldn’t be more excited about the return of Invasion,” Kinberg said in a statement. “It’s a bigger, more intense season that drops our viewers into a wide-scale, global battle from the start. At its core, the show is about the power of the human spirit and the emotional connections that hold us together especially when facing incredible obstacles.”

Want scoop on Invasion, or for any other TV show