3 Body Problem: Watch First Footage of Game of Thrones Creators’ Trippy Netflix Sci-Fi Series

We’re going to level with you: We have no real clue what’s going on in the first footage from 3 Body Problem, which Netflix released Saturday at its annual Tudum fan event. But the video above sure looks cool, doesn’t it?

The forthcoming adaptation of Cixin Liu’s books will chronicle how, per the official logline, “a young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time to a group of brilliant scientists in the present day. As the laws of nature unravel before their eyes, five former colleagues reunite to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history.”

The season, which consists of eight one-hour episodes, will be released in January 2024, Netflix announced Saturday.

3 Body Problem hails from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss and The Terror: Infamy‘s Alexander Woo; Benioff and Weiss serve as showrunners and executive producers, while Woo writes and executive-produces.

The cast includes Thrones vets John Bradley, Liam Cunningham and Jonathan Pryce, as well as Benedict Wong (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law), Eiza González (Ambulance), Jovan Adepo (Sorry for Your Loss), Ben Schnetzer (Y: The Last Man) and Rosalind Chao (Better Things), among others.

