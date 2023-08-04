The Chi Premiere Recap: Emmett Is in Way Too Deep — Plus, Grade It!

Hope that Smokey’s glow-up was worth it, Emmett!

Before The Chi‘s Season 6 premiere is over, EJ’s dad gets a firsthand lesson in how ruthless, exacting and horrifyingly violent his new business partner can be. But will a cold-blooded killing committed within feet of Emmett’s shocked face be enough for him to end his financial dealings with Douda?

Read on to catch up with what your favorite characters are up to in “New Chi City.”

EMMETT AND KIESHA | Emmett and Kiesha are having morning sex, but she’s not into it — and she’s really not into how he wants to ignore the kids’ crying until he’s finished. “They can’t always get what they want,” he protests. “You can’t always get what you want, either,” she shoots back, getting up and putting on her robe. As they bicker, we learn that Kiesha is close on getting a teaching job, but she’s got to get through an observation first.

On his way to Smokey’s for the restaurant’s grand reopening celebration, Emmett finds Otis waiting for him outside the apartment. Douda’s henchmen tell Emmett to get in the car. Seems foreboding, right? But Otis instead takes him to buy a new suit, telling him “I have to invest in you, as a man.” Then they toast “to new beginnings, and new friendships.” It’s all sharp threads and Champagne until Emmett is asked to hold a gun for a minute, and the reality of what he’s gotten himself into creeps in.

Meanwhile, Kiesha is late for her observation, and she doesn’t win any additional points by questioning the classroom teacher’s insistence that a male student read in front of the class when he clearly doesn’t want to. Kiesha respectfully stands up for herself, but it doesn’t help. “Maybe you’re not the right person for the job,” the teacher says. Later, though, the teacher notices how easily Kiesha bonds with the boy over the book, and she eventually gets the position.

When she returns home, Emmett excitedly tells her that Otis helped him get a new car, a whole lot of money in his bank account and a potential Smokey’s location in New York. She’s not pleased that the former mayor has such a large presence in their lives, but she puts it aside so they can celebrate her new job.

That happiness is short-lived, though, when Kiesha finds out that Emmett bought Tiffany a vehicle, too — on Otis’ suggestion — without consulting her. They argue a bit, then he gets out of bed and leaves without telling Kiesha where he’s going. He winds up hanging out with Douda and two of his hired car thieves at a bar, where the elder statesman of the group teaches the younger men the proper way to smoke a cigar.

Otis pressures Emmett into talking to his realtor, even though Emmett isn’t sure he’s ready to buy a house like Kiesha wants, then yells at him for his hesitation. “If you listen to me, I promise you,” Douda says, “I will make sure you will have enough money to keep all your women very, very happy.” Then, as easily as if he were getting up to use the restroom, Otis stands and fatally shoots a guy at a nearby table who’d annoyed him earlier in the evening. As Emmett stares, horrified, Otis casually puts on his coat and bids everyone a good night, all smiles.

VICTOR AND TIERRA | Victor and Tierra are very much together following his declaration in the Season 5 finale. But he’s stressed about the election, which is imminent. “Your life will go on whether you win or you lose,” she reassures him. Victor’s campaign manager, Quincy, thinks he needs a viral moment to help shore up his chances at nabbing the city council seat. “You need to be caught doing something nice, relatable and family-friendly,” the staffer says. So he secretly films Victor changing his shirt after getting accidentally doused with a beverage at Smokey’s… and it maybe works? Victor ekes out a narrow win, which earns Quincy a new role as his chief of staff. Tierra shows up to the victory party, despite her earlier hesitation not to invite the ire of transphobes, and Victor is a very happy guy.

EVERYONE ELSE | Kevin, now an emancipated minor, gets an apartment of his own but returns home to shop for groceries. He’s caught in the act by his mom and Dre. They tell him adulthood means figuring out money stuff, too, but Nina takes pity on him and gifts him the bag of food. Later in the episode, Kevin throws a party to christen his new place. And after almost everyone is gone, Kevin and Maisha kiss… Otis sweet-talks his way back into Tracy’s bed but is gone by morning; while scrolling through social media, an Eartha Kitt interview about compromise and relationships catches Tracy’s eye. (You can watch the interview here!)… Otis strikes a new deal with Rob, giving him a better cut… Marcus is romantically involved with Fatima, who wants to be his official girlfriend, but Jemma is not happy about that development… Papa is interested in a slightly older co-worker of his at Smokey’s.

Now it’s your turn. What did you think of the episode? Grade the premiere via the poll below, then hit the comments with all of your thoughts!