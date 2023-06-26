Parting is such sweet sorrow, and departures can make, in the words of Outlander‘s David Berry, a “d–khead” out of a dear friend.

Berry is referring to Sunday’s episode of the Starz drama, when his Lord John Grey and Sam Heughan’s Jamie Fraser came to the sad conclusion that their longtime friendship could only be a liability as the American Revolution gained steam.

While both Grey (loyal to Great Britain) and Jamie (loyal to the colonies) understood the need to press pause on their relationship, there were a few complicating factors. First: Lord John is the surrogate father for Jamie’s now-adult son William, a British officer himself. And second: Lord John’s unreturned love for Jamie hasn’t waned much since the last time they saw each other, a fact of which Fraser undoubtedly is aware.

Or, as Berry jokes to TVLine in the in the video above: “What a d–khead, honestly, Jamie is.”

As his castmates John Bell and Charles Vandervaart laugh, Berry elaborates. “As the season progresses, that opinion of Jamie just goes into words we can’t even use. I probably shouldn’t even have used that word to begin with, because their relationship just deteriorates and deteriorates.”

He adds that the men’s conversation in Wilmington, though it ends on a friendly note, “is just the beginning of what turns out to be a season full of a lot of acrimony between those two characters.”

The 20 Best TV Shows Based on Books View List

The Jamie/Lord John friction was one of many developments in Episode 2. Allan Christie confessed to impregnating and murdering his sister, Malva, then Ian killed him and Claire helped hide the body. Brianna gave birth to her and Roger’s daughter, Mandy, who had a heart condition that required them to return to their present so a surgeon could save her life. Wendigo Donner and some accomplices broke into Claire and Jamie’s house in search of some gems to help him return to his time. As they ransacked the place, they found some Jacobite gold Mr. and Mrs. Bug had been hiding — which was news to the Frasers — then spilled ether and lit a match, resulting in a huge explosion. (Read a full recap here.)

Do you agree with Berry’s assessment of Jamie’s behavior? Sound off in the comments!