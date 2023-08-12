Minx Recap: Welcome to Chippen-Doug’s

Doug tries to get an all-male revue going in this week’s Minx. Though the idea ultimately is a bust, hey: It’s still way more entertaining than the entirety of Welcome to Chippendales.

The stripper stage show is under wraps at the start of the episode, which means Doug is maniacally hustling to get it ready ahead of the big reveal. He enlists Shelly’s help, then doesn’t pay much attention when she suddenly wants out because helping means she’ll have to collaborate closely with Bambi. So the women end up working together, and getting along well… until Bambi matter-of-factly ends their work session by asking innocently, “Should we have sex now?” Shelly shuts that down right away, adamant that they can only be friends from here on in.

Eventually, everyone — including Joyce, Constance and Tina — are summoned to the opening of Club Minx, “the club where you come first and often,” Doug emcees from backstage. Male exotic dancers pantomime cooking, ironing, caring for children, fighting for the Equal Rights Amendment — y’know, all the stuff that gets Minx readers going — while the all-female audience shrieks its approval. Because Doug is behind the whole shebang, it inevitably goes too far (one stripper, who’s playing a baby, is birthed onto the stage via a giant vagina), but the evening is a success on the whole. Unfortunately, though, Joyce doesn’t want to expand Minx’s footprint into the world of adult lounge shows. “You threw a great party, but I don’t want to be the host of it,” she tells him, gently conveying the idea that the revue was sexy but not smart… a sentiment we heard Constance suggest earlier in the episode. Hmmmm…

Bambi is gutted by Club Minx’s abrupt ending — she put so much work into it! — and asks Shelly to stay and comfort her as a friend. Shelly says no, though you can tell she wants to, and leaves.

Also of note:

* Joyce has a tryst with Graham, the guitarist she met at Linda Ronstadt’s party in the previous episode. She also has a wardrobe makeover, courtesy of Constance, who encourages her to look the part of a media mogul. The new threads — especially a white, goddess-style number that looks amazing on her — give Joyce a newfound confidence. So when she finds out that the guitarist also invited groupies to his band’s cover shoot at a posh hotel, Joyce just shakes it (and him) off. When he eventually comes to apologize, she’s not mad but she’s also not taking him back… probably because she has one of the Club Minx dancers waiting in her bed.

* After Joyce nixes one of Richie’s proposed photo shoots for being too gay — though she doesn’t say that part out loud — he prepares to shoot a set-up that’s only a thinly veiled “screw you” to her. As always, Tina serves as the voice of reason, and Richie tones down the new shoot so he won’t get fired. Still, he’s not going to forget this anytime soon. “You think anyone else knows how good we are?” he asks her toward the end of the episode. “Not a chance,” she replies.

