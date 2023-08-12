Men in Kilts’ Sam and Graham Take on New Zealand’s Biggest Adrenaline Rushes in Season 2 Premiere — Plus, Grade It!

The general takeaway from Men in Kilts‘ Season 2 premiere? It’s a plaid, plaid, plaid, plaid world.

Scotland’s influence can be felt in many parts of the globe, including New Zealand, we learn in the Starz travelogue’s return. And — what a coincidence — that stunningly beautiful country just happens to be Graham McTavish’s adopted home!

But before we can get into the gorgeous vistas and death-defying extreme sports that seem to be around every corner in this part of the globe, Outlander buds Sam Heughan and Graham want to do a comedic bit. OK, guys. Go for it.

Crowded House’s “Don’t Dream It’s Over” plays in a bar, and we get a montage of Season 1 highlights, as Sam laments to the barkeep that he’s missing Graham. Elsewhere, Graham is at home looking totally content on his own when his phone rings — “The Skye Boat Song” is his ringtone, of course — and it’s Sam, calling from the pub, eagerly suggesting that they go on another adventure. Graham is reluctant as he says sure…? Moments later, there’s someone at his front door. “Hey Graham,” Sam chirps. “Ready to go on a roadtrip?”

And we’re off! The guys are back in the camper, with Sam driving. At one point, Graham thinks back on their friendship, bringing up a time when Sam had “already been cast as big balls whatever-his-name-is.“ [Side note: This is how I shall be referring to Heughan’s character in every Outlander recap forthwith.] “James Alexander Malcolm MacKenzie Ginger!” Sam chirps back, adding, “And you were playing old Dougal McAngry MacKenzie.” The exchange makes me chuckle; I do love a good Outlander nickname. After we establish their past, the guys talk about the Scottish influence on New Zealand — 20 percent of the population claims Scottish ancestry, per Graham — and get into what brought him there: The Hobbit. He fell in love with the country while shooting the movies (he was Dwalin), and wound up staying.

Sam also is enamored with the archipelago, but for other reasons. “Everyone here is crazy for extreme, adrenaline-inducing action, and we’re gonna dive right in,” he says, to Graham’s chagrin. “So you flew halfway around the world just to terrify me?” he asks. First activity: ziplining in Glenorchy. The tallest zipline is 100 meters, or about 328 feet, tall. Graham, who is still as afraid of heights as he was last season, is not pleased.

“WHYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY, HEUGHANNNNNNNNNNNNNNN?” Graham cries as he flies across a giant, tree-filled valley. Sam follows, considerably more cheery about the affair. They do a few more runs, with Graham relaxing into the experience as the day progresses. “Well done,” Sam says, hugging Graham at the end of the day. “I’m very proud of you.”

Next up? “We’re going great white shark diving,” Sam proudly announces, as Graham winces. “I’ve often wondered what the description of the worst day of my life would sound like,” he says, resigned, “and you’ve just done it.”

We’re treated to some fun fish facts — the creatures have 300 serrated teeth, and there has been at least one instance in which a shark got into a dive cage — and a sight gag of Sam in a Speedo before the guys don wetsuits and go under. A solitary great white swims very close to them, and it’s intimidating for sure, then they’re done. The next bit of, as Graham puts it, “trouser-staining madness” is a helicopter ride over Milford Sound.

The lads put on kilts and hop in the ‘copter for a breathtaking tour of waterfalls, gorgeous peaks, narrow chasms and “Hobbit Country,” as the pilot calls out — the spot Peter Jackson used in an establishing shot of Middle Earth. They land on the top of a snow-covered glacier, high above the clouds. “We might be the first people ever to come up here,” Sam muses. “Uh, no. But it’s still really great,” Graham replies. Sam, legs spread in a wide stance, counters that maybe they’re the first people in kilts “in commando” on a glacier. “I didn’t really need to know that,” Graham mutters.

As is their custom, the guys end the episode by sharing a dram near a campfire.

