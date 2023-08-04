Read Next: Winning Time Boss Previews Season 2’s Epic Lakers-Celtics Rivalry and Magic’s Bitter Feud With His Coach
Heartstopper Episode 4 Recap: The Lowdown On That Explosive Breakup

heartstopper recap season 2 episode 4 challenge break up
Netflix screenshot
“We’ll always have Paris” goes the saying. But one Heartstopper couple would probably prefer not to ever have had it in the first place. Why? Keep reading…

‘I BET YOU CAN’T LAST TWO DAYS WITHOUT KISSING ME’ | L’amour is in the air in Season 2’s fourth episode, in which Nick and Charlie get so passionate during a fleeting moment alone that the latter winds up with a hickey. Tao and Elle renew their friendship even as they both secretly still want to be more than friends. (Talk, kids! Talk!) James is clearly besotted with Isaac, who seems to be questioning how one knows when they are besotted. And Tara and Darcy canoodle freely — although the former remains fretful about the fact that her girlfriend still hasn’t acknowledged her “I love you,” never mind said it back.

And then there are Imogen and Ben, whose treatment of Charlie already landed him on TVLine’s list of the small screen’s worst-ever boyfriends. The card-carrying jerk spends more time staring at his ex than he does engaging with his new girlfriend, and when it’s Charlie with whom Ben tries to converse at dinner, not Imogen, she’s had it. “You’re supposed to be my boyfriend,” she yells in front of the entire entourage, “but instead, you’ve got some kind of obsession with Charlie!”

Needless to say, Imogen dumps Ben’s sorry ass, after which he comes back with, “If you don’t want to be with me anymore, fine, but you don’t have to be such a bitch about it.” Even Harry, of all people — Harry! — defends Imogen then. She’ll be fine, though. She’s going to focus on herself for a while. And maybe slightly enjoy having made a scene that Charlie calls “one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen.”

What did you think? Wasn’t it a treat to see Imogen stand up for herself — and especially to nasty Ben?

1 Comment

  1. Loved, loved, loved Imogen breaking up with Ben! Protect her at all costs 🥹

