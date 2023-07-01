Drag Race All Stars’ Top 3 Revealed — Was Justice Served?

And then there were three. With only a few weeks until a winner is crowned, Friday’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8 treated viewers to a feast of insult comedy, high-art clownery and, most importantly, loose slices of bologna.

Fresh off LaLa Ri’s unjust elimination, for which Alexis Michelle is still apologizing on social media, the queens were tasked with roasting the one and only Carson Kressley. Outlooks were mixed. Kandy Muse faced the challenge with arrogance, sorry confidence, having already won a roast, while Jessica Wild was dreading the idea of hurting anyone. And then there was Jimbo, who went the usual extra mile by channeling the literal spirit of Joan Rivers. Seriously, for one night, she was among us again.

That commitment to necromancy earned Jimbo a well-deserved win, though it could also be argued that Jessica’s set was the funniest of the bunch. Jimbo’s good fortune continued when she won — yes, won! — her lip sync against this week’s assassin, Silky Nutmeg Ganache. It helped that [A] Jimbo recycled her iconic bologna-throwing talent show look from UK vs the World, and that [B] the song was Midnight Star’s “Freak-A-Zoid,” which couldn’t have been more in Jimbo’s wheelhouse.

Then came the elimination, for which Kandy, Alexis and Jessica were all on the chopping block. “This decision was very difficult because I love this person,” Jimbo began in a cute little voice, “but I had to go on what the judges said and track record. So the sister I’m sending home is…”

And from her nether regions, Jimbo produced Alexis’ lipstick, ending her quest for the crown. (#JusticeForLaLaRi!!!)

This means that either Jessica, Jimbo or Kandy will get their portrait hung in the Drag Race Hall of Fame, and it’s hard to argue that any of them don’t absolutely deserve to be there. With four wins under her belt, Jimbo’s victory would make statistical sense; Jessica has proven a delightful surprise at every turn in the competition, making viewers laugh before leaving them gagged; and if you ask Kandy, she’s had this in the bag all along.

Were you glad to see Alexis get the boot? Which of the three remaining queens are you hoping will snatch the crown? Drop a comment with your full review of Episode 9 below.