Drag Race All Stars Queen Apologizes to Fans for Controversial Elimination Choice: ‘I’m Sorry I Disappointed You’

After several weeks of gripping, contestant-quitting, must-see reality television, Friday’s surprisingly snoozy installment of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8 just didn’t pack the same punch.

That is, until the final few minutes, which were absolutely insane.

Episode 8 required each of the remaining queens — Alexis Michelle, Jessica Wild, Jimbo, Kandy Muse and LaLa Ri — to put together sickening runway looks using curated items from one of five suitcases, each inspired by a previous All Stars winner.

Unlike the episode, which had more filler than Trinity the Truck, we won’t beat around the bush: Alexis was named the top All Star of the week. And while I’m very happy for her, that lip sync battle against (alleged) assassin Nicky Doll was… not one for the books. Honestly, Ru should have eliminated them both on the spot — I don’t even care that Nicky isn’t an actual competitor.

But the toomfoolery didn’t end there. After “winning” her battle with Nicky, Alexis was asked which of the bottom queens — Kandy or LaLa — she’d like to save. At this point, most viewers were thinking one of two things: either “Alexis is going to pick Kandy to get rid of a fierce competitor” or “Alexis is going to pick Kandy as a thank-you to LaLa for saving her from elimination earlier this season.”

Unfortunately, neither of those predictions came to pass. Instead, Alexis gagged the entire room (the look of surprise on RuPaul’s face!) by pulling LaLa’s lipstick out of her cleavage. Even good-natured LaLa had to confirm Alexis’ decision (“Are you sure that’s what it says?”) while leaving the runway.

Feeling the heat from angry fans, Alexis took to social media on Friday to apologize for her actions: “It was an impossible choice, a lose-lose situation,” she wrote. “Two incredible queens who I admire love n respect. I made a choice. After sleeping on it I wished I could have done differently, I’m sorry for disappointing you. People make mistakes. I own this one. No edit, just me.”

And just like that, All Stars 8 has assembled its Top 4: Alexis, Jessica, Jimbo and Kandy.

Are you stunned by Alexis’ decision to eliminate LaLa Ri? Which of the remaining four are you rooting for as we sashay towards the finale? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.