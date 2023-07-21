Drag Race All Stars Finale Ends in Double Crowning — Did the Right Queens Win?

“You’re winners, babies!” doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue, so we’ll just say that condragulations are in order to a pair of queens and leave it at that.

In addition to crowning the winner of All Stars 8, Friday’s finale also revealed the winner of Drag Race‘s fist-ever Fame Games, a thing we’ve totally been monitoring all season and absolutely didn’t just become interested in after last week’s variety show.

But first, a performance from RuPaul! Never one to miss an opportunity for self-promotion, Mama Ru kicked things off on the main stage with a performance of her new single “ASMR Lover,” which is both a certified bop and a bonkers concept for a song.

This season’s top two also lip synced to a pair of Leland originals, beginning with Jimbo‘s “I Remember Being Born,” during which the Canadian queen recalled the events of her own birth while flanked by sexy back-up dancers in doctors’ scrubs. It was hardly the most out-there performance we’ve seen from Jimbo over the years — or even this season — but it was extremely on-brand.

Kandy Muse followed with the Lady Gaga-inspired “Pay Me With Money,” which would honestly make a solid fight song for the actors and writers currently on strike. Kandy and Jimbo were then rejoined by this season’s eliminated queens for a rousing gospel number.

Ru managed to stretch the finale even further by pitting Kandy against Jimbo in one final lip sync battle set to Sylvester and Patrick Cowley’s 1982 jam “Do You Wanna Funk.” (We would have gone with Kylie Minogue’s “Padam Padam,” but hey, what do we know?)

OK, enough beating around the bush — it’s time to get to the results.

FAME GAMES WINNER | Prior to Friday’s finale, LaLa Ri and Jessica Wild tied with 32 percent in a TVLine poll asking which eliminated queen deserved the season’s consolation prize. Jaymes Mansfield followed in third place with 13 percent. So, how well did our readers’ predictions stack up against the actual outcome? Let’s find out: The winner of Drag Race‘s first-ever Fames Games is… LaLa Ri! All hail.

ALL STARS 8 WINNER | Now for the season’s true winner. (No offense, LaLa!) The stakes weren’t exactly through the roof on this one, since neither Kandy nor Jimbo would have been disappointing winners. Still, that crown needed to rest on someone’s head, and that head belongs to… Jimbo!

How are you feeling about the outcome of that finale? Weigh in via our polls below, then drop a comment with your thoughts on all things All Stars 8.