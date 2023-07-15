Who Will Win Drag Race All Stars’ First-Ever Fame Games? LaLa Ri Gets Our Official Endorsement

On RuPaul’s Drag Race, there are winners and there are “winners.” Even if you don’t snatch the crown, you can still sashay away with America’s hearts. That’s exactly what LaLa Ri did back in Season 13, and as far as we’re concerned, she’s done it again on All Stars 8.

Her elimination, especially at Alexis Michelle’s manipulative hands, was easily the season’s most painful, with many fans still wondering… what if? But why dwell on the past when Friday’s episode let us enjoy the LaLa Ri Experience all over again in the present?

Giving Jimbo and Kandy Muse a break before next week’s finale showdown, RuPaul brought back this season’s eliminated queens to compete in a variety show, the winner of which would gain a significant edge in the ongoing Fame Games.

Look, am I going to pretend that I’ve been actively keeping up with the Fame Games? No. Am I even going to claim to understand how the game is played? Absolutely not. But I know what I like… and I like LaLa, damn it.

Her performance during this week’s variety show was an absolute banger, bringing to mind all of the memorable moments she gave us this season. (“Let’s go, Joan!” Hello?!) It was no surprise to see her named one of this week’s top two All Stars alongside… Jaymes Mansfield?! Yeah, I was expecting (and hoping for) Jessica Wild to be up there too, but as we’ve been reminded constantly this season, it’s just not a fair game.

And don’t even get me started on Jaymes “beating” LaLa in that lip sync to “Rain on Me.” I love Jaymes, don’t get me wrong, but if LaLa brought her A-game to the main stage, I don’t think there’s a queen in the competition — eliminated or otherwise — who could actually beat her in a lip sync.

Honestly, Ru picking Jaymes over LaLa is just another example of why [1] voting matters and [2] voting for LaLa matters even more. (We would also accept Jessica.)

One eliminated queen we did not see this week was Heidi N. Closet, who famously left the show earlier this season. When she self-sashayed away, Heidi made it clear that she was also removing herself from the Fame Games, hence her absence from this week’s variety show.

We’ll find out the winner of the Fame Games — along with the overall queen of All Stars 8 — during next week’s finale. For now, cast your vote for the queen(s) you feel are most deserving of the title, then drop a comment with your overall thoughts on the season.