Big Brother Season 25 Premiere Recap: Which Houseguest Made the Best First Impression? And What’s the New Twist?

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Congratulations are in order for Big Brother: It’s now old enough to rent a car! Aw, they grow up so fast.
After a slightly later start than usual, likely due to the ongoing writers’ strike, CBS’ summertime mainstay has returned for its milestone 25th season, bringing with it a bevy of new twists — twists that come with a lot of pre-taped buildup.
As you may have seen in last week’s sneak preview, Season 25 kicked off with Big Brother veterans Danielle Reyes, Britney Haynes and Frankie Grande breaking into the BB house and using an incredibly campy “time laser” to attempt to alter how their respective seasons unfolded. But the time laser was evidently on the fritz — ain’t that always the way? — and instead of taking the players back in time, it instead cracked open the Big Brother multiverse. Now, the house is divided into four universes that will continue to wreak havoc on the game throughout the summer.
And wait until you hear these universe names! We’ve got the BB Comic-verse, the Humili-verse, the Scary-verse and the Scramble-verse. Woof. The writers are indeed striking.
Upon moving into the house, this season’s 16 houseguests headed to the backyard and were split among the four universes, with four players in each world. Each universe came with its own mini-competition; the houseguest to finish last in each mini-comp would automatically become nominated for eviction, right then and there. So, tough break for Jared Fields (an exterminator from Connecticut, and also the son of Survivor legend Cirie Fields), Kirsten Elwin (a molecular biologist from Florida), Felicia Cannon (a real estate agent from Washington, and Big Brother‘s oldest-ever female contestant) and Cory Wurtenberger (a college student from Florida).
Actually, it’s an especially tough break for Cory, who, at the end of his Scary-verse mini-competition (which was quite lame, no?), was pulled into some backstage void called the “Nether Region,” and we won’t find out what became of him until Sunday’s episode. Poor Cory! He’s missing the biggest twist of all: Cirie!
Indeed — as many Big Brother fans theorized, when the show hinted at the arrival of a 17th houseguest earlier on Wednesday — Cirie Fields has officially moved into the house, becoming the first Survivor alum to cross over to the Big Brother game. No one looked particularly surprised to see her, though; if anything, they were all elated as she poured champagne for her new roomies! And while it might not be ideal for Jared to have to spend his Big Brother summer with his mom, it might be for the best: Jared’s on the block already, and he could probably use Mom’s help.
With that, I hand it over to you. Who’s getting your early support after Wednesday’s premiere? And what do you make of this season’s theme? Drop all of your thoughts in a comment below!
My word. This is the stupidest episode of big brother I have ever seen. I didn’t think Julie Chen could get worse at hosting. I was wrong.
Cirie is not needed. I miss the old days when Big Brother was about people’s game play and not stupid gimmicks and planted players.
I absolutely love cirie but I think this isn’t the right way to use her. I didn’t mind the twist if they utilize the right former BB players moving forward could be interesting
If there was an award for dragging a show out in the longest way possible for a horrible payout, tonight’s episode would win the Oscar! And that stupid segment with former players was a complete waste of time. I hope the multiverse gimmick is done quickly. I’m happy to see Cirie play though. She’ll dominate the game though. They’ll be in awe of a celebrity and she’ll walk all the way to the end.
One of the best premieres in recent history. I loved big brother 22s premieres and big brother 24 and I love the multiverse theme. I’m glad ro read that it’s continuing and I’m hoping dor many more twists. I love Julie and having her return is the beginning of my summer
I love Big Brother. I’ve never missed an episode and despite its frustrations, aggravations, and occasional nonsense, it’s the highlight of every summer for me. That said, from a production standpoint, this was one of the worst episodes of the game (and possibly of television) that I’ve seen in a long time. Endless padding as houseguests wandered through the backyard to find their places. Incredibly tedious games (that drag-the houseguests thing was a massive exercise in monotony; it was anti-suspenseful). Julie alluding to “twists” that…aren’t really twists. Contestants not reacting to Julie because they don’t know what she’s talking about. That aggressively dopey, prolonged-to-the-point-of-painful “time laser” ruckus, which ultimately amounted to nothing. Houseguests getting nominated not by choice but by chance?! Frankie Grande inflicting himself upon America yet again. And the house is a brutal eyesore. Ugh.
I often tell people to give this show a chance; that it’s more than just a silly reality show, but this episode did nothing but launch “stay away” vibes out of the screen. We never got the opportunity to see the houseguests engaging with each other, so outside of the intro packages (where everyone seems horrible), we have no idea what anyone is really like. It all felt thrown together and sloppy. Certainly not worth the wait. Definitely not meeting the expectations of a 25th season premiere. Fingers crossed that the worst is over.
Cirie!!!