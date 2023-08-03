Big Brother Season 25 Premiere Recap: Which Houseguest Made the Best First Impression? And What’s the New Twist?

Congratulations are in order for Big Brother: It’s now old enough to rent a car! Aw, they grow up so fast.

After a slightly later start than usual, likely due to the ongoing writers’ strike, CBS’ summertime mainstay has returned for its milestone 25th season, bringing with it a bevy of new twists — twists that come with a lot of pre-taped buildup.

As you may have seen in last week’s sneak preview, Season 25 kicked off with Big Brother veterans Danielle Reyes, Britney Haynes and Frankie Grande breaking into the BB house and using an incredibly campy “time laser” to attempt to alter how their respective seasons unfolded. But the time laser was evidently on the fritz — ain’t that always the way? — and instead of taking the players back in time, it instead cracked open the Big Brother multiverse. Now, the house is divided into four universes that will continue to wreak havoc on the game throughout the summer.

And wait until you hear these universe names! We’ve got the BB Comic-verse, the Humili-verse, the Scary-verse and the Scramble-verse. Woof. The writers are indeed striking.

Upon moving into the house, this season’s 16 houseguests headed to the backyard and were split among the four universes, with four players in each world. Each universe came with its own mini-competition; the houseguest to finish last in each mini-comp would automatically become nominated for eviction, right then and there. So, tough break for Jared Fields (an exterminator from Connecticut, and also the son of Survivor legend Cirie Fields), Kirsten Elwin (a molecular biologist from Florida), Felicia Cannon (a real estate agent from Washington, and Big Brother‘s oldest-ever female contestant) and Cory Wurtenberger (a college student from Florida).

Actually, it’s an especially tough break for Cory, who, at the end of his Scary-verse mini-competition (which was quite lame, no?), was pulled into some backstage void called the “Nether Region,” and we won’t find out what became of him until Sunday’s episode. Poor Cory! He’s missing the biggest twist of all: Cirie!

Indeed — as many Big Brother fans theorized, when the show hinted at the arrival of a 17th houseguest earlier on Wednesday — Cirie Fields has officially moved into the house, becoming the first Survivor alum to cross over to the Big Brother game. No one looked particularly surprised to see her, though; if anything, they were all elated as she poured champagne for her new roomies! And while it might not be ideal for Jared to have to spend his Big Brother summer with his mom, it might be for the best: Jared’s on the block already, and he could probably use Mom’s help.

With that, I hand it over to you. Who’s getting your early support after Wednesday’s premiere? And what do you make of this season’s theme? Drop all of your thoughts in a comment below!