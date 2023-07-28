Watch Big Brother Legends (Including Danielle Reyes!) Unleash New Twist — But How Will It Shake Up Season 25?

Is summer just not the same without the reality spectacle that is Big Brother? Well, three BB vets are here to deliver an early surprise ahead of next week’s big 90-minute premiere (which kicks off Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 8/7c on CBS), and tease a brand-new twist that will surely turn the Season 25 house upside down.

The legendary (and best player to never win — sorry, Janelle) Danielle Reyes, the hilarious fan-favorite Britney Haynes and Ariana Grande’s brother Frankie broke into the BB house to give us our first glimpse of the shiny new twist in question which is: a time laser?!

The incident (watch the clip below) reveals their plan to go back in time and change the outcome of their seasons. Danielle seeks revenge on her season’s bitter jury, while Frankie aims to expose the Hitmen. As for Britney? “I will not be losing my dignity on a slippery weiner this time,” she says.

But something goes horribly wrong…

🚨 WATCH OUT 🚨 These Big Brother legends broke into the #BB25 house and unleashed this season’s twist… what do you think it all means? 👀



Catch the full reveal during the season premiere, Wednesday, August 2nd at 8/7c on @cbs and @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/XetvKvq912 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 28, 2023

So what will this twist actually entail? For the time being, your guess is as good as ours. The short clip does give us a peek inside the newly designed house, though, which is plastered with wood paneling, comic book décor and… was that a large hunk of cheese? (Never change, Big Brother.)

So who’s entering the house to officially gun for glory? Stay tuned. The players’ identities remain TBA.

Reyes famously made the Final 2 seats in Season 3 thanks to her Secret Alliance with bestie Jason Guy, but the aforementioned jury (who weren’t sequestered and thus watched the season play out on TV alongside America) didn’t award her the cash. Britney Haynes placed fourth in Big Brother 12 and eighth in BB14, making her name with her witty, riotous Diary Room sessions. Grande placed fifth in Season 16.

So tell us, BB fans: Are you excited for these live feeds to flip on? Watch this motley crew run wild in the clip above, then drop some comments below with your best guesses as to WTF is actually going on here!