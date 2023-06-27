TV Ratings: Claim to Fame Tops Monday, as Bachelorette Returns Low

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Claim to Fame led Monday in the demo, while CBS’ NCIS rerun copped the night’s largest audience.
ABC | Claim to Fame opened Season 2 with 2.4 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, hitting and matching series highs. The Bachelorette (1.9 mil/0.3), however, was down sharply from last summer’s premiere (3 mil/0.7) and season averages (3.3 mil/0.8).
FOX | Stars on Mars (840K/0.2) hit another audience low, while Crime Scene Kitchen (1.1 mil/0.2) added eyeballs.
NBC | American Ninja Warrior (3 mil/0.3) and The Wall (2.4 mil/0.3) both dipped.
THE CW | The Rising (423K/0.1) somewhat randomly surged to what might be a Stateside audience high. A Nancy Drew rerun (263K/0.1) fared much better than the yanked Barons‘ final airing (157K/0.0).
CBS | That NCIS repeat drew 3.3 million viewers,Want SCOOP on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com, and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line! The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.
Go Claim to Fame! Show is awesome.