Read Next: The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Won’t Be Deterred by Audience Member’s Phone Alarm — Watch Video
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Trending Shows

TV Ratings: Claim to Fame Tops Monday, as Bachelorette Returns Low

Claim to Fame Season 2
Hosts Kevin and Franklin Jonas
Courtesy of ABC
Share

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Claim to Fame led Monday in the demo, while CBS’ NCIS rerun copped the night’s largest audience.

ABC | Claim to Fame opened Season 2 with 2.4 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, hitting and matching series highs. The Bachelorette (1.9 mil/0.3), however, was down sharply from last summer’s premiere (3 mil/0.7) and season averages (3.3 mil/0.8).

FOX | Stars on Mars (840K/0.2) hit another audience low, while Crime Scene Kitchen (1.1 mil/0.2) added eyeballs.

NBC | American Ninja Warrior (3 mil/0.3) and The Wall (2.4 mil/0.3) both dipped.

THE CW | The Rising (423K/0.1) somewhat randomly surged to what might be a Stateside audience high. A Nancy Drew rerun (263K/0.1) fared much better than the yanked Barons‘ final airing (157K/0.0).

CBS | That NCIS repeat drew 3.3 million viewers,

Want SCOOP on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com, and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line! The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.
For All Spoiler, Casting & Scoop News
Subscribe
More from TVLine

1 Comment

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. Go Claim to Fame! Show is awesome.

    Reply
What to Watch Today
June 27, 2023
03:00 AM
How I Met Your Father
08:00 PM
America's Got TalentDaughter of the BrideFBI CrossoverSuperman & Lois
09:00 PM
Gotham KnightsTaylor Mac's 24-Decade History of Popular Music
10:00 PM
Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge
Read more
Most Commented
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad