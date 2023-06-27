TV Ratings: Claim to Fame Tops Monday, as Bachelorette Returns Low

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Claim to Fame led Monday in the demo, while CBS’ NCIS rerun copped the night’s largest audience.

ABC | Claim to Fame opened Season 2 with 2.4 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, hitting and matching series highs. The Bachelorette (1.9 mil/0.3), however, was down sharply from last summer’s premiere (3 mil/0.7) and season averages (3.3 mil/0.8).

FOX | Stars on Mars (840K/0.2) hit another audience low, while Crime Scene Kitchen (1.1 mil/0.2) added eyeballs.

NBC | American Ninja Warrior (3 mil/0.3) and The Wall (2.4 mil/0.3) both dipped.

THE CW | The Rising (423K/0.1) somewhat randomly surged to what might be a Stateside audience high. A Nancy Drew rerun (263K/0.1) fared much better than the yanked Barons‘ final airing (157K/0.0).

CBS | That NCIS repeat drew 3.3 million viewers,

