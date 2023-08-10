Suits Set a Third Straight Nielsen Streaming Chart Record; Lincoln Lawyer Again Leads Originals

Suits for a fourth consecutive week dominated Nielsen’s U.S. overall ranking of streaming programs, while also setting yet another new Nielsen record for weekly minutes viewed by an acquired title.

For the week of July 10, the “blue sky” legal drama amassed 3.7 billion minutes viewed across Netflix (which since June 17 has offered all seasons except the last) and Peacock (all 136 episodes); that easily landed it atop Nielsen’s overall ranking, which includes movies, library titles and such. (Get the latest word on Suits revival prospects and the spinoff that almost happened.)

Disney+’s Bluey placed a distant second on the overall chart with 1.35 billion minutes viewed for 140 episodes.

Everything Leaving Netflix in August View List

Over on Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals, Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer was No. 1 for a second straight week, this time tallying 1.28 billion minutes viewed across 15 available episodes. It was followed by Prime Video’s Jack Ryan (up one spot with 1.15 billion minutes viewed/30 episodes), Netflix’s Quarterback (853 million minutes/eight episodes) and The Witcher (down two spots with 670 million minutes/21 episodes), and Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty (525 million minutes/10 episodes).

Rounding out the Top 10 originals for the week of July 10 were Hulu’s The Bear (with 524 million minutes viewed across 18 episodes), Netflix’s Is It Cake, Too? (465 million minutes/eight episodes) and Black Mirror (370 million minutes/27 episodes), Disney+’s Secret Invasion (down two spots with 347 million minutes/four available episodes), and Netflix’s Hack My Home (346 million minutes/eight episodes).

Want SCOOP on any of the above shows