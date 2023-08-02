Louis Litt-Centric Suits Spinoff Was Under Consideration, Confirms EP (Exclusive)

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
USA Network almost got Litt up.
During its nine-season run, Suits launched the spinoff Pearson (which was cancelled after just one season), but Gina Torres’ character wasn’t the only one eyed for their own offshoot.
While talking about the legal drama’s recent resurgence after the show hit Netflix — the series has consistently been in the streamer’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. and broke a Nielsen streaming chart record for an acquired title — executive producer Gene Klein told TVLine that he and creator/showrunner Aaron Korsh had conversations about further expanding the franchise.
“There were numerous ideas for spinoffs that we mostly just sort of fantasized about. Like, Aaron and I would sit around and go, ‘What about this? What about that?'” Klein shares, adding that all the scenarios involved “taking one or two of the characters and doing their own thing with them, but they just never went anywhere.”
One proposal featured spotlighting Rick Hoffman’s lovably ornery lawyer. “Obviously, there was a Louis Litt-themed one,” Klein reveals, while not wanting to divulge too many details. (In this day and age, you never know when the call might come to make a fantasy into a reality.)
There were also other possibilities bandied about from the large ensemble of fan-favorite characters, which evolved in the latter seasons with the exits of Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle, and the additions of Dulé Hill, Katherine Heigl and Amanda Schull.
“There were lesser characters who [Aaron] had spinoff ideas for, ideas that would be prequels where it’d be a younger version of, like, an ancillary character. Really interesting, fun ideas that we never took anywhere,” Klein admits.
But that was then, when the USA Network drama wrapped up in 2019, and this is now, when renewed interest in the original series has it back in the news and revivals are all the rage.
“Suits is 100 percent Aaron Korsh, so in order for anything to happen, Aaron would have to want to do it,” Klein notes. Despite texting with Korsh over the “nuts” streaming numbers, Klein doesn’t know if the creator would be interested in revisiting the world of Suits.
“I knew, in the immediate aftermath of writing nine seasons, he was eager to write other things. But I also know how much he loves these characters,” Klein says.
Suits fans, would you have watched a Louis spinoff? What other characters do you wish had gotten their own show?
LITT-Tastic🤩
MUD BATHS FOR EVERYONE!!! 🎉
Suits worked because of the interplay between the characters. Litt was great in small doses. But a show built around him? If you got the rest of the cast just perfect, it would work.
This. He is an extreme character. I showed build around him wouldn’t really work. It would be like Joey without Friends.
Litt had a lot more depth than Joey did, but I agree a series built around him would have been a challenge.
I totally agree! I think a continuation without Harvey and Donna would have worked just fine, but Louis was half the time funny and the other half an annoying man-child, so this show would have needed the rest of the cast (including Gretchen as a series regular) to have some kind of balance.
One side character I really enjoyed was actually Amanda Schull’s Katrina. I think she was interesting to see with every other character, but of course especially Louis Litt.
A prequel about Norma (Lewis dead never seen assistant)
Donna and Harvey!
The idea of a prequel spinoff is interesting, but I wouldn’t want it to focus on one of the characters introduced later – I’d want to follow Harvey and Louis through Harvard. I know there was no mention of whether they ever met at Harvard, but with Louis being a Senior Associate when Harvey joined the firm after 2 years with the DA it would line up that they were there at the same time.
Louis was my favorite character. But it was the interaction with the other cast members that made him truly memorable.
Having Katherine Heigl, Dulé Hill, Amanda Schull & Rachael Harris on the show would be excellent. Litt, Wheeler, Williams, Bennett would have been more than watchable.
There was a brief time when Louis was one of my favorite characters ever, but unfortunately by the end of the show I was glad to never see him again. So unless Harvey and Donna made an appearance there’s no way I would ever watch a Louis spinoff. I love Katrina, but even her presence in a possible spinoff would not be enough to make me watch more of Louis. And judging by things like the Harvey wig episode, they really seem to have run out of stories to tell about him anyway.
Harvey and Donna spin-off? Absolutely!! Maybe even Louis but he was just mean most of the time.
I absolutely would have watched it… and I still would!
The only spinoffs worth pursuing are young Harvey at the DA’s office or something with Sean Cahill.
this would be like the Winchesters after supernatural. A limited series of the old cast or a reboot might work but a continuous after the series final, I don’t feel it look at csi veges or new law and order mostly new cast.