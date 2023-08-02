Louis Litt-Centric Suits Spinoff Was Under Consideration, Confirms EP (Exclusive)

USA Network almost got Litt up.

During its nine-season run, Suits launched the spinoff Pearson (which was cancelled after just one season), but Gina Torres’ character wasn’t the only one eyed for their own offshoot.

While talking about the legal drama’s recent resurgence after the show hit Netflix — the series has consistently been in the streamer’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. and broke a Nielsen streaming chart record for an acquired title — executive producer Gene Klein told TVLine that he and creator/showrunner Aaron Korsh had conversations about further expanding the franchise.

“There were numerous ideas for spinoffs that we mostly just sort of fantasized about. Like, Aaron and I would sit around and go, ‘What about this? What about that?'” Klein shares, adding that all the scenarios involved “taking one or two of the characters and doing their own thing with them, but they just never went anywhere.”

One proposal featured spotlighting Rick Hoffman’s lovably ornery lawyer. “Obviously, there was a Louis Litt-themed one,” Klein reveals, while not wanting to divulge too many details. (In this day and age, you never know when the call might come to make a fantasy into a reality.)

There were also other possibilities bandied about from the large ensemble of fan-favorite characters, which evolved in the latter seasons with the exits of Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle, and the additions of Dulé Hill, Katherine Heigl and Amanda Schull.

“There were lesser characters who [Aaron] had spinoff ideas for, ideas that would be prequels where it’d be a younger version of, like, an ancillary character. Really interesting, fun ideas that we never took anywhere,” Klein admits.

But that was then, when the USA Network drama wrapped up in 2019, and this is now, when renewed interest in the original series has it back in the news and revivals are all the rage.

“Suits is 100 percent Aaron Korsh, so in order for anything to happen, Aaron would have to want to do it,” Klein notes. Despite texting with Korsh over the “nuts” streaming numbers, Klein doesn’t know if the creator would be interested in revisiting the world of Suits.

“I knew, in the immediate aftermath of writing nine seasons, he was eager to write other things. But I also know how much he loves these characters,” Klein says.

Suits fans, would you have watched a Louis spinoff? What other characters do you wish had gotten their own show?