Ratings: CMA Fest Tops Wednesday, Ramsay’s Food Stars Eyes Low

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s broadcast of this year’s CMA Fest tied for the Wednesday demo win while also delivering (though just barely) the night’s largest audience.
ABC | CMA Fest — featuring a performance by “Small Town” champion Jason Aldean — drew 3.5 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, down just a tick from last year.
CBS | The Price Is Right at Night (3.4 mil/0.4) tied for the demo win and nipped at ABC’s heels in audience.
FOX | MasterChef (1.8 mil/0.3) and Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars (1.4 mil/0.2) tied and hit demo lows, respectively.
NBC | LA Fire & Rescue (2.4 mil/0.2) ticked down.
THE CW | Nancy Drew (390K/0.0) was steady in audience; Riverdale (230K/0.0) added a few eyeballs but dipped in the demo.
LA Fire and Rescue is an excellent show. Just the right amount of back story and real life action. Very entertaining.
LAF&R is the best broadcast show this summer. Firefighters really are heroes.