Ratings: CMA Fest Tops Wednesday, Ramsay’s Food Stars Eyes Low

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s broadcast of this year’s CMA Fest tied for the Wednesday demo win while also delivering (though just barely) the night’s largest audience.

ABC | CMA Fest — featuring a performance by “Small Town” champion Jason Aldean — drew 3.5 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, down just a tick from last year.

CBS | The Price Is Right at Night (3.4 mil/0.4) tied for the demo win and nipped at ABC’s heels in audience.

FOX | MasterChef (1.8 mil/0.3) and Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars (1.4 mil/0.2) tied and hit demo lows, respectively.

NBC | LA Fire & Rescue (2.4 mil/0.2) ticked down.

THE CW | Nancy Drew (390K/0.0) was steady in audience; Riverdale (230K/0.0) added a few eyeballs but dipped in the demo.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.