Jason Aldean Performs ‘Try That in a Small Town’ at CMA Fest — Should ABC Have Dropped Song From Broadcast?

Two days after CMT dropped from its rotation the music video for Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town,” ABC proceeded to air a pre-taped performance of the divisive song during CMA Fest.
As previously reported, CMT stopped airing “Try That in a Small Town” after just three days of airplay — and in the wake of backlash that arose online. The music video (embedded below) features the five-time Grammy nominee performing in front of the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tenn. Henry Chaote, an 18-year-old Black man, was lynched by a mob in 1927 at that courthouse after being accused of attacking a white girl.
The video also includes footage of an American flag burning, protesters screaming and attacking police, and robbers stealing from a convenience store. At one point, a Fox News chyron that reads “State of Emergency Declared in Georgia” is shown.
In response to the controversy, Aldean tweeted Tuesday that any claims that the song’s lyrics are “pro-lynching” and/or anti-Black Lives Matter are “not only meritless, but dangerous.” And on Wednesday, ABC included Aldean’s performance during its three-hour presentation of CMA Fest, which was filmed at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium in June and did not feature footage from the music video.
CMA Fest also featured performances by Alabama, Leon Bridges, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, Vince Gill, HARDY, Tyler Hubbard, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Avril Lavigne, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw, Jo Dee Messina, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Darius Rucker, Tanya Tucker, Keith Urban and hosts Dierks Bentley, Elle King and Lainey Wilson. As of press time, ABC’s YouTube channel featured CMA Fest performances by every artist in the special except for Aldean.
“There is not a single lyric in [“Try That in a Small Town”] that references race or points to it, and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage,” Aldean argued on Twitter Tuesday. “And while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music, this one goes too far.”
Instead, he posited that the song “refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of differences of background or belief. Because they were our neighbors, and that was above any differences.”
We want to hear what you think. Should ABC have ditched Aldean’s performance altogether? Or were they right to air it as planned? Sound off in Comments.
And that’s when I turned the channel. No thank you, ABC!
Artists are encouraged to reflect their thoughts, beliefs, passions, and cultural comment through their art and work. If that art and work offends some, is it to be condemned? I have been to museums, theatre performances, and heard music that offends and upsets me. I choose not to go back for more but not to deny the right to present that work according to acceptable norms. I wonder if our cultural shift to broad acceptance of communities is resulting in collateral damage of shutting others down. Lots to debate and to consider.
Ugh that’s a horrible take and argument, that shouldn’t be considered. People have reacted this way to what they’ve found distasteful for generations. This isn’t a new idea, no matter how much you want it to be. Personally I think the song is repugnant, and Aldeans explanations regarding it both sad and pathetic and ignorant of the impact the song is having.
Folks really need to remember that networks like ABC or CMT or whatever, they just care about their bottom line. In the end it’s about money, and nothing more for corporations. For a lot of people who don’t understand how the first amendment works, they think it’s some sort of constitutional thing (it’s not…freedom of speech does not mean freedom from consequences)
And this is the number 1 song on ITunes and has 4.7 million views on YouTube. Probably why ABC aired it. Sadly trying to censure something usually makes it much more popular
The song, which is, IMHO problematic, is ambiguous enough to evade being labeled outright racist on its face.
.
The video and its imagery are beyond the pale. I heard the song on the radio and I thought it was in bad taste. But the images from the video make clear what the song is about.
.
Take the video’s images away, and it is just a bad song with some dicey lyrics. But the video is racist on its face.
Yet people had no problem with the Dixie chicks did a song called gotta kill earl gee i don’t remember anyone having a problem with a song that they should kill there husband
I must be hearing a completely different song. The one that I hear is decrying the vandalism, looting and burning that haunted the West Coast a couple of summers ago. I see nothing in the video that advocates violence, but instead condemning it. That same courthouse was used in the Hannah Montana film and some Hallmark movies, and nobody boycotted those. If we censor this, there should definitely be a boycott on rap, which continues to advocate assaulting women and law enforcement.
And remember when abc decided to drop Toby Keith from the 4th of July for his song American made guess what happened
What is with your Dixie chicks word salad? None of it made sense. You fingered the keys like they had marbles on them.
It was a song about domestic abuse, same as Martina McBride and Independence Day. The Chicks were a bit more literal.
Bad argument, like your word salad.
No one ever learns. And that’s fine by me…
ABC was absolutely free to show it, bigots were free to clap wildly and enjoy it to their hearts content, and I was free to go about my business. Aldean can claim whatever he likes now, but you don’t pose in front of a place famous for lynching and later play coy as if there was no message there…pfft. I have considered it, and frankly I don’t care to debate whether his not even thinly disguised racism is within acceptable norms. Those who “stand with Jason!” will do so regardless.
“What’s racist about this?”
That’s not the gotcha they want tot to be, they merely show us who they really are…
Yes, they should have pulled the performance.
“Oh, no, conservatives want to ban books”. Also, “oh, no, conservatives have not banned the song we don’t like”.
Let me explain something to you, Diddums, Moms for nobody Liberty are actively trying to defund my local library, and getting real history books yanked from our schools, but we should all be happy that this twerp’s violent fantasy of small town life is playing during what should be a fun, family music night? Well, no.
NO.
But nobody is banning anything. His sales are fine. They are through the roof. So buck up, Sunshine, bigotry pays.
I am against banning or rewriting books. In fact, I am a liberal. I just don’t like hypocrisy. The fact people failed does not mean they didn’t try to ban the performance. I hate the song. But how it’s any different from Gansta Rap? I won’t listen to the song or watch the performance. I just don’t think we should ban art. Yes, even bad art is art. We have the right to not support it. Just not to stop it from being listened to or enjoyed by others that are not us. And I don’t see how offending a complete stranger makes any of your arguments stronger.
You’re either being disingenuous or you’re just stupid. This song has nothing to do with gangster rap and its very telling that you jump right to that. Is it because rap is done by Black people? Tell me one time that gangster rap has been played on ABC, i’ll wait….
My grandfather was Black. I’m Brazilian. My skin is brown. Do you just assume everyone is White and Racist? Again, do you have any arguments or just offences? I hate the song. I don’t like its message. But we are jumping too fast too often to banning, these days. All sides. And Gangsta Rap often talks about guns and killing. That was what the comparison was about.
You only think it’s hypocrisy because you apparently have no idea what you’re talking about. Freedom of speech laws are supposed to protect us from government censorship, such as MAGA groups trying to ban any reference to the existence to the LGBTQ+ community in our public school systems. That’s quite different than calling for a video not to be aired on private CMT or ABC.
I didn’t talk about Freedom of Speech. Just all the banning and censorship that is bad one day and right the next, depending if you agree or not with what is being said.
Dare I hope that this guy’s 15 minutes of fame are up? All he did was confirm what most of us know about small towns.
Obviously you are not a follower of country music. Neither am I. But even I know this guy has had a huge number of 15 mins of fame. Also, I live in a town of 7500. Born and raised. Will take this any day over New York, LA, San Francisco, Chicago.
I am a follower of country music. In fact I once worked at a country music radio station. I’ve gotten to watch the decline of country music in real time. Aldean is a perfect example. His last claim to fame was being at a mass shooting.
As for you and where you live, I notice you don’t counter the assertion that small towns are full of lawless, paranoid bigots. You just talk about how that’s comfortable for you so you are kind of making my point for me.
Also, there’s a lot middle ground between living in Hooterville and living in a big city like “New York, LA, San Francisco, Chicago.” It’s a false binary.
I notice you don’t counter the assertion that small town are full of clueless gun-toting bigots. You just say how comfortable you are with that. That’s pretty much what Aldean’s song is. “Everyone in a small town is a paranoid, lawless bigot and that’s what I love about them.”
No one is saying that you can’t enjoy your life in Petticoat Junction just stop trying to gaslight the rest of us.
Example of my small town. Car with four African American, former high school foot ballers were speeding, had dope in the car. Cops attempted to pull them over, they sped off, crashed, and died. Our town had a huge turnout for the memorial of these men, which was held at our high school football stadium. They chose to break the law, ran from police, and paid the price. Yet the town held a city wide memorial service. Yep, sure makes us sound like a bunch of bigots, “don’t” it?
As a very liberal small town guy, I have to say, this is unfair. I don’t like the song either, and believe they knew what they were doing with the music video’s controversial themes and filming location. But don’t paint all small town residents as small-minded bigots; that type of person exists everywhere.
She didn’t do that, he did with his stupid racist song. Nobody was thinking about small towns until he painted them alĺ as a bunch of morons eagerly waiting to use their granpappy’s guns.
Here’s what happened: Aldean wrote a song where he painted small towns as full of paranoid, lawless, ignorant bigots. Then a bunch of paranoid, lawless, ignorant bigots jumped out of the bushes to say “Yep! That’s exactly what small towns are!”
If you don’t like the idea that Aldean branded all small town as backward hellholes, you should probably take it up with him and his fans.
No they shouldn’t have. Finally ABC does something right.
They were so wrong in taking him and his song down I hope this song breaks all record sales..
as it is! i downloaded itunes just to buy this one song.
It won’t. It will get a spike for a couple of days until the next right wing outrage.
I find things in the Merchant of Venice and Mark Twain offensive but I would never dream of banning them. How can people understand why things are offensive to others if they are not allowed to hear and have discussions about those thing? Put it out there, let people discuss it and if it has merit, other than the offensive part, it lives on, if not it dies and disappears. Cancelling and not allowing discussion just makes it enticing to some. Just my opinion.
I grew up in a small town and heard something like this a lot. It comes from people detached from reality. It’s a fantasy. People only looked after and protect certain groups. Methed out of your head, drinking or beating your wife. They get a pass as long as you part of the good old boy club. The song plays to those who gloss over what really goes on in small towns. BUT it shouldn’t be banned. Mainly because the audience should make that decision. Turn it off or fast forward. It might give some idiot some idea that small town justice can be done in reality but I have seen dangerous videos/stars also preaching violent content so you if ban one you need to ban the others
His song is only being bashed bc of the footage in his videos so his video director and producer should be asked about their beliefs and where they stand from a prejudice perspective bc seems to me they are the problem for all the hype and had all intentions of this uproar. They should be brought up on charges for insighting conflict and bringing negative public response to damage this mans career and image among his fans. His words are genuine and not prejudice any way but the video he allowed to be represented for the song is distasteful and suggestive of specific prejudice that he should have had prescreened for perceived public response before it’s release.
Instead, he posited that the song “refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of differences of background or belief. Because they were our neighbors, and that was above any differences.”
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
What a lot of garbage right there.
Why are people making such a big deal about this? So rappers can talk about guns, killing people, drugs, etc. in their songs & that’s completely okay – encouraged in fact because it’s just reflecting “their life”. But Jason Aldean sings this song & people go crazy! What a hypocritical society we live in!!
I would try to explain it to you, but since 2016 I’ve found that it’s not worth the effort.
As a left leaning Independent Never Trumper, I’d love to hear your explanation since there is nothing about race in this song, only about actions. To take offense actually makes you the racist here given there isn’t a single mention of race so one must assume you are ascribing bad actions to a particular race.
Yes, I am a racist for wanting a racist video not to air. Guilty as charged sir.
Just like those who want immigration laws enforced are painted as bigots and racists by the democratic party, LULAC, and the like?? Cuts both ways.
Neither the comment you are replying nor the one above it mentions race.
People have been complaining about rap lyrics since the 80s. We had whole congressional hearings about them.
Like rap songs don’t include violence against others including the police? It’s nice to know that’s acceptable. Eminem rapped about putting his wife in a trunk, but that’s cool. How about Snoop Dog’s Murder Music? It’s just killing.
I honestly think that anyone who takes offense to the song is actually the racist person in this scenario because nothing in the song mentions race, just actions. People that are offended by this song must automatically be assuming these violent actions are by a specific race .. that’s on them.
That’s right. Mention gangster rap and you’re definitely racist! Isn’t some of this about him supposedly inciting violence? I guess when I bring up rappers talking favorably about raping women, that’s just racist me.
I highly doubt he knew what happened in front of that courthouse almost 100 years ago. If he used real news footage then how can the actions in that footage come back on him. That’s on the people doing stupid acts in the footage. I’m so sick of social media and media in general breaking everything down under a microscope to try and start some controversy over nothing. If it offends you then don’t watch or listen to it. It’s as simple as that. Seems lately you can only have freedom of speech if it aligns with a political agenda. There are a lot of things I can’t stand in music or tv. So I simply don’t watch or listen to it. Everyone just needs to worry about their lives and stay out of others. This country would be a lot better off. When they divide us they concur us. That’s exactly what’s happening.
Hell, yes, Aldean and his racist song should have been dropped from the broadcast. That the video was set on the steps of a courthouse with deplorable history as a lynching spot should have been enough on its own, but a news article I read yesterday about how a LEO from a small town in Missouri just outside of the St. Louis metro was caught violating his pre-trial conditions, including staying in the state, by going to North Carolina to try to get a LEO job out there. The article recapped the crime he was arrested for — and caught on video for — of taking a black suspect out into a field and brutalizing him, using very similar “don’t try this in a small town” language.
.
It’s lynching language, full stop.
Why didn’t he have footage of the January 6 riots and destruction of our nation’s capitol building? Small towns have always been notorious for rioting (Rock Springs Massacre; Black Walstreet; Sun down towns). There’s a lot of specifically selected footage to crest a biased image. And to display Fox News, well that right there solidifies that they were pushing a biased point. I live in a small town and they’re not as warming and helpful as he’s trying to claim. There’s a lot of gift shop patriots here who wave the American flag as well as that pathetic “don’t tread on me” flag. They also wear the American flag but have no idea of flag etiquette. These gift shop patriots have never served in the military or served as a public servant. If you’re a true patriot, you give back to your community. Waving a flag, speaking with a twang, watching CMT and wearing a cowboy hat doesn’t make you patriotic. Nothing about this video was bringing anyone together, if anything, he’s creating further division.
They were absolutely right to air the song! Politics has no place in entertainment. So many songs and TV shows these days have offensive language or themes, but instead of censorship we all have the choice to not not watch or listen to them. If ABC ditched the song because of political pressure, many viewers, like me, would ditch ABC!
Just another conservative dog whistle. Subtlety is completely lost on these fools and their followers.
And then to gaslight detractors? Go back to your Tennessee holler, where people will actually believe your bs.
It ” ..refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of differences of background or belief. Because they were our neighbors, and that was above any differences.” Enough said. America is just red, white and blue, no color, all the colors … WE ARE ONE. No more narratives no more divisions…enough!
This is a fine song. I haven´t listen country in years. It seems the real issue is people on the left side are making problems when there really isn´t one. They are seeing race issues/racists everywhere and this got to stop as the right side will always respond, then you got a “war” in your hands. Thank god the tv station didn´t pull this one out!
If rap music, where they drop the F-bomb and N-word and talk about violence and such is okay, then this is okay.
That is what the first amendment is for.
If you don’t like it, change the damn channel. It isn’t that difficult.
Nailed it!
It’s a dumb song written for suckers who predictably rushed out to buy it because they’re endlessly dupes for Fox News style propaganda.
Aldean isn’t from a small town, he’s from the suburbs of Macon, Georgia and he’s been living in these huge luxury homes with chandeliers and their own bowling alleys, but he puts out this moronic song he didn’t even write and instantly a bunch of dummies think he’s from poor little Mayberry surrounded by a war zone of thugs.
The best comment on this was from Jason Isbell, who tweeted: ”Dare Aldean to write his next single himself. That’s what we try in my small town.”
Good song, definitely NOT RACIST, Tells a story of how life used to be all over, looking out for each other, having their back during adversity, telling everyone that our small towns still believe that and function that way. Don’t try that rioting, stealing insanity here because it won’t go well for you, you will get more than you bargained for as we look out for each other.