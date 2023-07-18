CMT Pulls Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Music Video Amid Backlash

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
CMT has dropped from its rotation the music video for Jason Aldean’s new single, “Try That in a Small Town,” after just three days of airplay — and in the wake of backlash that arose over the weekend online.
Aldean in turn tweeted that any claims that the song’s lyrics are “pro-lynching” and/or anti-BLM are “not only meritless, but dangerous.”
CMT did not give a reason for the music video’s removal, our sister site Billboard reports.
“Try That in a Small Town,” which is from Aldean’s next album, came out in May but drew more attention with the recent release of its music video, which has the singer performing in front of the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tenn. (It was from the second story of that courthouse that Henry Chaote, an 18-year-old Black man, was notoriously lynched by a mob in 1927, after being accused of attacking a white girl.)
The song’s lyrics, meanwhile, include passages such as:
“Sucker punch somebody on a sidewalk
Carjack an old lady at a red light
Pull a gun on the owner of a liquor store…
Cuss out a cop, spit in his face
Stomp on the flag and light it up
Yeah, ya think you’re tough
Well, try that in a small town
See how far ya make it down the road”
————-
“Around here, we take care of our own
You cross that line, it won’t take long
For you to find out, I recommend you don’t
Try that in a small town”
————-
“Got a gun that my granddad gave me
They say one day they’re gonna round up
Well, that [s–t] might fly in the city, good luck
Try that in a small town
See how far ya make it down the road
Around here, we take care of our own”
Many have speculated that “Try That in a Small Town” was written in response to the 2017 mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, where Aldean was performing and where 60 people were killed. In fact, as Aldean — who was born and raised in Macon, Ga. (population 153,000) — notes in his Tuesday tweet, “I was present at Route 91, where so many lost their lives, and our community recently suffered another heartbreaking tragedy. NO ONE, including me, wants to continue to see senseless headlines or families ripped apart.”
Regarding the backlash the video has been met with, he counters, “There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it, and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage, and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music, this one goes too far.”
Instead, he posits that “Try That in a Small Town” “for me refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of differences of background or belief. Because they were our neighbors, and that was above any differences.”
Read Aldean’s complete tweet below, and weigh in.
Well, congratulations, CMT. You probably just tripled the sales of that song. BS race-baiting FTW! Bravo!
Ha! It’s number one on iTunes at the moment. Well done CMT – we in small town America (where you were once watched) appreciate you reinforcing our belief of you.
Just like we appreciate you reinforcing our belief of southern small towns with your response.
You are exactly what we think you are.
That’s the point. They want us to know who they are so we stay out. Sundown towns still exist and the people who live there are proud about it. This isn’t surprising.
[COMMENT REMOVED BY MODERATOR]
Jason doesn’t write his own songs, so his interpretation of what the four songwriters meant is also irrelevant. I can’t imagine the mental gymnastics he has to do to justify being on stage during a deadly mass shooting, seeing the panic in the audience, and then singing a song about shooting people. Then to stand in front of a place famous for where a lynching took place, singing THAT song about small towns taking the fight to “outsiders,” yeah it reads as totally tone deaf and inadvertently supporting violence.
Would you say defense is violence – or a response to violence?
“Sucker punch somebody on a sidewalk
Carjack an old lady at a red light
Pull a gun on the owner of a liquor store…
Cuss out a cop, spit in his face
Stomp on the flag and light it up”
— These are not what had happened in Route 91 Harvest Festival
The small town thing is clearly about a white small town.
And the lyrics above is often depicted by black person in the screen.
It’s kinda clear that he’s racist..
This isn’t his first run-in with racism. Look up “Jason Aldean” and “blackface.”
You mean a Halloween costume that he wore 8 years ago?
Uh, I think most people knew blackface was bad in *2015*. Not to mention his response was to say “people are too sensitive.”
More like the person who wrote the song is racist.
So I don’t get it….small towns people are just turning a blinds eye to children being murdered in school by guns or innocent people of colour being murdered by police, and instead would like to clarify strongly how crime is bad and people in the big city are cool too cool with that?
I’m from a small town. In the south. Specifically, the Appalachian Mountains. So, the exact target audience of the song.
.
You know what happens, a lot, in my town? Lots of wives and girlfriends walking into a lot of doors, falling down stairs, etc. Tons of DUIs swept under the rug. Crystal meth is rampant. Exclusive of the meth stuff, much of what happens is swept under the rug.
.
And those are just the things I can write about on a public forum without feeling my soul die a little. Plenty of worse stuff. Way worse. The reason that crime rates in small towns are low is that if some young men get in a fight, the cops take the guys back to their houses, or let them sleep it off at the station, and then off to home/work with a sternly worded warning. If the cop knows a person’s family, then the cop just ignores what the person did, and takes them back to their family to let them deal with it. Only, that family is often ill-equipped, if not unwilling, to actually take any corrective action.
.
I don’t like how small towns, usually full of white folks, are glorified while more diverse areas are vilified. It is patently obvious what is happening.
City folk pay their bills.
.
Blue states pay their bills.
.
That is usually forgotten.
Right, like Maryland. The capital of tax dodgers.
Nothing in the song about getting drunk and beating your wife, pulling your kids out of school, building a meth lab or living without healthcare. Try that in a small town and no one will say a word.
Shorter lyric synopsis:
.
“We are animals and proud that we are animals.”
.
I don’t consider that a strength.
Macon, GA has had numerous crimes committed and no vigilante justice has taken place. The criminals make it down the road. Jason is full of sshhh.
That said, he graduated from a white flight high school so maybe it was just those neighbors he was talking about.
A city of over 150,000 people is not a small town. It’s a city, Jason.
Try your big city crime in a small town and see what happens!
There’s a reason why a lot of folks left small towns. And it’s not because small towns are more moral. Though they do like to beat you with a Bible, literally and metaphorically, while claiming to be more moral. Like how we all get along – because you will not make waves by pointing out spousal abuse and child abuse and predatory ministers and corrupt cops and officials – so it all gets covered up or ignored.
When “other people” are the problem, though, we do come together.
Oh please. That yokel knew *exactly* what he was doing.
GOD BLESS JASON ALDEAN
Him and his Team aren’t that dumb. They know there is an audience right know that will eat this type of song up and give them the attention they are looking for.
It’s problematic whether or not it’s about race. It’s representative of a delusional worldview where we face a dangerous epidemic of flag stompin’ and cop cussin’, where cities are wildly rampant and the American way of life is in danger. Of course the American way of life is in danger, from climate change, fascism, theocracy, systemic inequality, record pollution, etc. Of course we all know not to say that in a small town. But thanks for the reminder, Mr. Aldean!
He knew exactly what he was doing with this song. And he knew it would cause controversy and outrage and his fan base would eat it up. It’s so strategic. Good for him, I guess. And his fans. Now the sundown towns can have their own anthem!
We all know how he and his wife feels about minorities, LGBTQA+ and Trump so this right-wing nutjob knew exactly what he was doing.
[COMMENT REMOVED BY MODERATOR]
And the ability to spell!
You just keep sending your children to all those churches where they get touched by their priests, pastors, and youth ministers.
As if 90% of handouts don’t go to rural America.
Speaking as a left-leaning person who’s lived in small towns, spare me this nonsense. “We’re tired of our rights being trampled” – unless you’re a woman who wants to exercise her right to control her body, or a transgender person who wants to be able to go where they want in public, of course, their civil and human rights apparently don’t matter.
.
And I don’t give a crap about your “religious sensibilities”. You want to live your own life by what your religion says, knock yourself out, but you don’t get to push your religious worldview on the rest of us, because our country’s laws are not, or at least, should not be, based on what your religion thinks. Your religious views aren’t the only ones that matter or should hold weight here.
.
“We don’t want to live in your corrupt cities where our children can’t go even go outside.” Do me a favor, go read up on all the mass shootings that have happened at schools in small towns and then get back to me. Children are indeed in danger nowadays, but the size of the town they live in isn’t the reason why. It’s because we live in a country that apparently values guns more than children’s lives, or refuses to do anything about climate change and leaves the younger generations to deal with the fallout, or we flip out about drag queens and transgender people being a “threat” to their kids while shrugging off the fact that they’re being molested and abused by church leaders or people they know.
.
And we’re not even going to get into your comments about black people, because holy crap. As for not wanting a handout, please, you get handouts every single damn day through government services. But hey, if you don’t want your Social Security or Medicare anymore because you don’t want “handouts”, fine, by all means, please don’t take it. Maybe the younger generations will actually have something to collect on when their time comes to get that stuff, then.
I watched the video, it had people of all races in the clip so maybe if you read/listen to the lyrics and infer he’s talking about black people, you might be the racist?
What you’re saying is the equivalent of a white rich person who is against suppressing minorities saying it’s ok because Clarence Thomas is their buddy. While Clarence Thomas is ok with also suppressing minorities. Just because there are people of other races in the video, doesn’t mean much. I’m a minority and I’m well aware of people in my same minority group who act like they aren’t or willing to talk bad about them for their own benefit.
Well, I hate country music,s o I’ve never seen it (and unlikely never will), but this tardo is an idiot if he thinks that ‘small towns’ aren’t a hotbed of lunatics, racists, and anti-American values people.
CMT sucks!!! Out of touch with country music fans!!!
Shame on CMT for cancelling Aldean’s video.